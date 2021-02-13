Shoppers Swear By This ‘Instantly Hydrating’ $25 Plumping Cream for Mature Skin

You don't need to have an extensive skincare regimen to achieve healthy skin. In fact, many products are able to tackle several skin concerns in just one formula, eliminating the need for several bottles crowding your vanity in the first place. As long as you squeeze in applications of a few key ingredients on a daily basis, you'll notice results. One moisturizer in particular can help you simplify your routine even further: the Kopari Coconut Water Moisture Cream.
The lightweight gel-like cream is formulated with skin-soothing ingredients that hydrate dry patches, boost collagen production, and calm irritation. Coconut water brings a dose of electrolytes, amino acids, and plenty of hydrating vitamins and minerals to balance out the complexion, while hyaluronic acid strengthens the skin's moisture barrier. And that's not all: The cream is a hero for mature skin due to anti-aging peptides that minimize fine lines and wrinkles while lifting sagging. Last but not least, rose extract alleviates stressed out skin for a more even tone.
Shop now: $25; koparibeauty.com
Kopari Beauty claims the moisturizer is gentle enough to use both morning and night, and absorbs so quickly into the skin it can even be worn underneath makeup. Since the formulation is so lightweight, it's a great option for those who struggle with oiliness or acne-prone skin. What's more, you won't find any toxic additives such as parabens, silicones, or sulfates have been used — it's completely vegan and cruelty free.
The cream has glowing reviews from shoppers who say it "instantly hydrates" their skin without leaving a greasy residue. Many have already repurchased the product several times.
"I have combination, aging skin and this moisturizer is not sticky or heavy, and does not clog my pores," wrote one reviewer. "It's so smooth and glides on nicely. Just a little bit goes a long way!"
"Hands down, the BEST I've ever had," shared another. "Paired with the facial cleanser and the toner, my skin feels so good! The moisturizer doesn't make my skin feel oily at all after I apply it. I will be a forever customer."
The Kopari Coconut Water Moisture Cream is available on koparibeauty.com for $25 per jar, though you may love it so much and subscribe to monthly deliveries to save 10 percent.