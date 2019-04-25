The K-Beauty Serum Debra Messing Can’t Get Enough Of Is Only $20 on Amazon

Image zoom Jared Siskin/Getty Images

Few people embody #skingoals in their 50s quite like Debra Messing. The Will & Grace star’s plump, porcelain skin could make a baby blush, and it’s in stiff competition with her iconic, gingersnap hair as the feature that first captures our attention. Debra Messing’s complexion has us asking the question we so often ask in the presence of inspiring, beautiful women: How does she do it?

It turns out, Messing is a huge fan of Korean beauty in her skincare regimen. When we spoke to the actress a few months back, she name dropped a handful of cult K-beauty brands, including Amore Pacific and Klairs, as staples in her sensitive skin routine.

One particular product she mentioned being “really into right now” is Klairs’ Rich Moist Soothing Serum, a hydrating serum that’s absolutely packed with anti-aging ingredients like licorice root extract, hyaluronic acid, and a ton of other moisturizing agents.

This under-the-radar serum actually has a highly active fanbase across various beauty review sites like Reddit’s r/SkincareAddiction and r/AsianBeauty communities, and it has dozens of five-star reviews on Amazon.

“This is impressive! It goes on really ‘wet’ (because it's a serum) but dries completely SMOOTH,” writes one buyer. “I love that there's no residual tackiness like all the other moisturizers I've used. I highly recommend it in tandem with Klairs toner. You'll fall in love with your skin!”

Another reviewer writes, “Love this. As a black person I have problems using certain moisturizers because of the 'after shine'. However this product goes on glossy but absorbs so well into my skin leaving it soft and supple.”

This serum typically retails for $22 on sites like Soko Glam, but we found it on sale today at Amazon for just $17 (with an on-site $2 ‘Extra Savings’ coupon).

Shop the anti-aging serum Debra Messing uses for perfect skin for just $17 at Amazon.

To buy: $17 (Originally $20); amazon.com