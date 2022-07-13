Beauty Skincare Shoppers Call This Editor-Approved Sunscreen the "Perfect Option" for Mature Skin — and It's on Sale It moisturizes, blurs, and feels “like a dream.” By Rachel Nussbaum Rachel Nussbaum Instagram Twitter Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry.She is a beauty expert at Dotdash Meredith, covering the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Shape, Health, Travel + Leisure, and more. She is one of the beauty industry's most highly regarded voices on the long-term impact of ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics. She has consulted with leading environmental and reproductive epidemiologists, endocrinologists, and dermatologists to form opinions on the chemicals commonly used in beauty products, in order to only recommend products that shoppers can trust.Rachel is currently working on a book about the people and ecosystems affected by the loosely regulated ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics, and her interest in epidemiological research and environmental health informs her beauty writing.She is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a certificate in Integrated Marketing Communications. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 13, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon/InStyle If I could make a deal with God (pause for Kate Bush's angst), I'd for sure ask her to strike down most Supreme Court decisions since Citizens United. If you'd asked me a few years ago, though, I'd have requested a top-notch mineral sunscreen — but brands like Kinship have met the need, and today, its best-seller is on sale for Prime members. The brand's Self Reflect SPF 32 Probiotic Moisturizing Sunscreen is an editor favorite for good reason. I've tried thousands of sunscreens over my time working in the beauty industry, and it's truly best-in-class. Despite it containing 22.4 percent non-nano zinc oxide, the moisturizing formula disappears into skin within seconds. Yet, it's still incredibly effective; coconut alkanes, aloe vera, shea butter, vitamin E, and jojoba oil make it luxuriously hydrating, red raspberry and turmeric oil add antioxidants, and licorice extract brightens. The only downside is its normal $26 price tag, but for July 12 and 13 only, everything from the brand is 25 percent off with a Prime membership (two words: free trial). Editors like myself aren't the only ones impressed: A 43-year-old Credo reviewer called the white cast-free SPF blurring and moisturizing, and an Amazon shopper dubbed it the "perfect option" for mature skin. Courtesy Shop now: $20 (Originally $26); amazon.com Per a different customer in their 40s, it also double-times as a primer: It kept them from burns even while on vacation in The Bahamas, and their makeup stayed put through "sustained heat," splashes, and water slides (jealous). The option of an SPF 60 version is nice, too — not to mention a rarity in the mineral sunscreen world. Just as exceptional is the lack of white cast, according to fans with medium tan skin who said it goes on "like a dream" and that the rose-scented version's phthalate-free fragrance is mild and appealing. Users with oily skin said it also makes their pores look smaller, and keeps shine at bay, and others rave about the softness it created without being tacky. If you'd like to try Kinship's Self Reflect SPF 32 Probiotic Moisturizing Sunscreen, get it for $20 while it's on sale for Amazon Prime Day. Shop More Prime Day 2022 Deals: I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Early Prime Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart for Up to 74% Off Prime Day Starts Tomorrow, but This Celeb-Loved Beauty Brand Is on Sale for "InStyle" Readers Now The Multi-Purpose Cream Kate Hudson Uses for Everything Is Already on Sale for Prime Day Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit