Does Kim Kardashian's Pre-Workout Cellulite Trick Really Work? 

If you’ve been keeping up with Kim Kardashian on social media or her app, you’ll know she doesn’t shy away from throwing out a beauty tip or two and sharing what products she’s currently using. Last week Kardashian took us through her entire morning skin care routine on Snapchat. Considering she always has clear, glowing skin, we weren’t surprised that Kardashian spares no detail with her six product lineup. However, one Snap in her story that did make us tap replay is when she got to her trick for preventing and minimizing cellulite.

In the snap, Kardashian explains that she rubs a trio of body oils (that she sometimes combines) all over for added moisture, but also likes to apply them before her morning hike because she heard that it helps your skin stay firm. Her go-tos? Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream All Over Miracle Oil ($28; elizabetharden.com), Blue Lagoon Iceland Silica Softening Bath & Body Oil ($40; bluelagoon.com), and Noodle & Boo Elasticity Oil ($18; dermstore.com).

There’s a whole flood of products and devices on the market devoted to treating cellulite, but we had to find out fixing the annoying skin issue that plagues most of us could be as simple as slathering on some oil. “Everyone’s skin is different and though I think it is commendable that Kim Kardashian takes care of her skin in this way, some people may breakout applying lotion and oil prior to their workout, and may do better applying it after their workout instead,” says New York-based dermatologist Dr. Jeannette Graf. If you have an acne-prone complexion, the heat and friction that occur during your gym session may spike irritation and provoke breakouts.

While Kardashian’s oils of choice may be extremely hydrating and can enhance skin’s overall condition, including firmness and elasticity, chances are they aren’t a cure-all for cellulite. “Cellulite is a genetic condition and cream alone, unless it is deeply and firmly massage into the skin to create lymphatic drainage, will not really help cellulite,” says Dr. Graf.

Instead, Dr. Graf recommends adopting a healthy Alkaline diet that keeps the body’s pH levels balanced, regular exercise, avoiding refined acid-producing foods, and drinking a lot of water with lemon, to keep cellulite at bay.