The One Product Kim Kardashian Uses for Radiant Skin

Kim Kardashian West might have access to every skincare treatment imaginable, but just like her affinity for drugstore skincare products, she's a fan of at-home treatments, too.

"If you like to do at-home skincare treatments, you should add facial peels into your routine. They work by removing the top layer of dead skin cells, including all of those impurities and imperfections. After the peel, a new layer of skin that's brighter and more radiant is revealed." she wrote in a post on her app.

Yes, exfoliating is one of the most intimidating words in skincare because of the potential irritation associated with it. But, it's extremely effective for a whole slew of common skincare struggles including uneven texture, dark spots, and fine lines.

Luckily, Kardashian has done some of the trial-and-error for you by rounding up her tried-and-true favorite peels. Keep scrolling for four of the star's favorite at-home exfoliating treatments.

