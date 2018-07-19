The One Product Kim Kardashian Uses for Radiant Skin

Kim Kardashian West might have access to every skincare treatment imaginable, but just like her affinity for drugstore skincare products, she's a fan of at-home treatments, too. 

"If you like to do at-home skincare treatments, you should add facial peels into your routine. They work by removing the top layer of dead skin cells, including all of those impurities and imperfections. After the peel, a new layer of skin that's brighter and more radiant is revealed." she wrote in a post on her app

Yes, exfoliating is one of the most intimidating words in skincare because of the potential irritation associated with it. But, it's extremely effective for a whole slew of common skincare struggles including uneven texture, dark spots, and fine lines. 

Luckily, Kardashian has done some of the trial-and-error for you by rounding up her tried-and-true favorite peels. Keep scrolling for four of the star's favorite at-home exfoliating treatments. 

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel 

Effective but gentle enough for everyday use, these pads are soaked with exfoliating acids that wipe away dead skin and supports collagen production so that skin looks more firm and radiant. 

Juice Beauty Green Apple Peel Sensitive

If your skin is extremely sensitive, this peel is formulated specifically for you. It has citric acids that get rid of dead skin cells to reduce oil, breakouts, and discoloration, plus aloe and vitamin E that work together to soothe and prevent irritation. 

Lancer Caviar Lime Acid Peel 

This peel from Kardahian's go-to dermatologist Dr. Lancer's namesake skincare line targets uneven texture, tone, and dullness. It's formulated with 10% glycolic acid and caviar lime, a pair of ingredients known for being efficiently exfoliating. 

Derma E Overnight Peel

This peel is so mild, it can replace your nightly moisturizer. Leave it on overnight and rinse it off in the morning to treat hyperpigmentation, fine lines, and dullness. 

