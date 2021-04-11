This Fan-Favorite Kiehl’s Moisturizer Is the Key to Dewy Skin

When your skin is flaring up, the last thing you want to do is pile on a bunch of experimental skincare products that could end up doing more harm than good. Sometimes, a return to the basics (like cleanser, moisturizer, and sunscreen) is just what your skin needs. Nordstrom shoppers call one lightweight moisturizer in particular a “saving grace” for skin that could use a little extra TLC, and declare that it’s the best face cream they’ve ever used.
The Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream is tried and true, with over 900 perfect ratings on Nordstrom to back it up. It’s what my mom has used for decades (she’s in her sixties and has aged like a fine wine), and it was the first moisturizer I tried when I was eleven and developing some semblance of a skincare routine.
Formulated with nourishing ingredients like squalane, avocado oil, apricot oil, and sweet almond oil, the moisturizer is designed to make skin two to three times more hydrated for up to 24 hours. Crucially, the moisturizer has glacial glycoprotein in it, which comes from actual sea glaciers. This key ingredient helps protect skin from further moisture loss, even in extreme climates. I can confirm that it does just that, keeping my skin happy and hydrated in California’s dry, desert-like climate where the ongoing drought shows no signs of stopping.
Texture is a key quality in any moisturizer — no one likes being covered in a greasy, oily sheen that highlights their blemishes. Rest assured, the Kiehl’s face cream is ultra lightweight with a silky-soft hand feel. It absorbs quickly and easily into skin, layering well under sunscreen or makeup. My skin looks dewy and glowy after each application, and I can use the moisturizer with confidence knowing that it’s paraben-, sulfate-, and phthalate-free.
Clearly, my mom and I were onto something when we discovered Kiehl’s face cream all those years ago, because hundreds of Nordstrom shoppers share our excitement. One reviewer sums it up by saying, “when my skin is at its worst, this is my moisturizer of choice,” which makes sense considering its gentle, non-irritating formulation.
“This is at least my fifth time reordering this product, because it’s wonderful and nothing else comes close to adding essential moisture to my very sensitive, rosacea-prone facial skin,” another added. “It doesn’t clog pores, and it leaves skin feeling softer and more awake. It has a lovely rich creamy texture, no fragrance, and glides on beautifully, with a little going a long way.”
Others call the face cream a great alternative to much pricier models at Nordstrom, which is music to the ears of those of us who can’t afford a $2,400 moisturizer.
“I’ve used La Mer, Dennis Gross, The Ordinary, and Goldfaden moisturizers, and this Kiehl’s cream is the only one I come back to time and time again,” a reviewer explained. “It’s moisturizing all day, but light on the skin. The cream sinks in immediately and doesn’t leave any residue. I’m prone to spots, but this moisturizer doesn’t break me out one bit.”
Whether you’re dealing with stress acne, dullness, or dryness, the Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream could turn it all around for you. It’s a moisturizer for all skin types that’s loved by 60-year-olds and 11-year-olds alike, and it’ll always be one of my skincare staples. Shop the popular face cream at Nordstrom today for as little as $22.