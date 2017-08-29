Kiehl's Just Gave You the Best Reason Ever to Buy a New Hand Cream

You and Jon Snow both know it: Winter is coming. Along with the snow, the frigid season will inevitably bring dry, cracked skin along with it. Arguably no body part has it quite as rough during the wintertime as your hands, so it's never too early to get a head start on stocking up on richer, heavy-duty hydrating hand lotion to stash in your bag.

That's where Kiehl's limited-edition LifeRide Ultimate Strength Hand Salve ($29; kiehls.com) comes in. The brand has teamed with amfAR for the 8th year in row to raise money to help right HIV/AIDS. The brand will donate all of the proceeds up to $25, 000 from sales of the Hand Salve through December 31st, 2017 to the charity.

The Hand Salve is a formula we all know and love for how soft and smooth it keeps our hands—even in the middle of a polar vortex. Its hero ingredients are avocado and sesame oil, two nourishing emollients rich in amino acids, and vitamins A,C, and E.

While the Hand Salve itself hasn't changed, Kiehl's has given the packaging a makeover for the charitable cause. The red bottle has "The Cure Is In Your Hands" printed on it in the style of a classic tattoo with red flowers around the text. That's because in addition to raising money through the sales of the Hand Salve, Kiehl's teamed up with influencers for a motorcycle ride through the mid-west this summer.

Another way you can help the cause? You can make a charitable donation at any Kiehl's store, or you can post a selfie on Instagram with your hands shaped as a heart and tag tag @Kiehls, @amfAR and hashtag #LifeRide8. Kiehl's will donate $1 for every Instagram post, up to $25,000, to amfAR.