Your Kiehl's Experience Is About to Get Really Personal

As if there wasn't already enough to love about Kiehl's, the brand is getting back to its roots with Apothecary Preparations, a completely personalized approach to skin care that is going to make you frequent your closest Kiehl's location more than ever.

Back in the early days of the company, Kiehl's was known for their customizable skin and hair remedies for customers, using high concentrations of natural ingredients blended with pharmaceutical actives that took place in the brand's flagship store all the way up until the 1980's. But as all good things do, the service came to an end...until now.

Apothecary Preparations has launched in that very same store (at 109 Third Ave. in NYC), and it offers customers the opportunity to meet with a representative who can walk them through a personalized consultation to address their specific skin concerns. This will help the Kiehl's rep determine which two Targeted Complexes are best suited for attacked the issue at hand (like redness, rough texture, wrinkles, and large pores). Once this has been determined, the Targeted Complexes will be mixed with a Skin Strengthening Concentrate to create a small sample for the customer to feel, ensuring that it's exactly what they're looking for.

From there, personalized labels will be issued for each bottle, packaged, and send home with the customer to mix up at home prior to their first application. Talk about a fresh approach to skin care!

So what's the catch? There really isn't one, except for the fact that you'll have to physically walk yourself into a Kiehl's store that offers the service (it won't be available online). The consultation itself is free and the final concentrate will set you back $95, which is a great price point for something that is so tailored to an individual's skin-care needs.

As we mentioned, the service is already available in Kiehl's NYC flagship store, but it will roll out to select locations across the country in September, so keep your eyes peeled for news of where you'll be able to score your own concentrate in the coming months.