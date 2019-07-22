This Massive Bottle of Kiehl's Creme de Corps Is Almost $30 Off Right Now

Image zoom kiehls/Instagram

If there’s any brand I trust to keep my skin hydrated, it’s Kiehl’s. Having been in the game since 1851, the company clearly knows a thing or two about staying power, a rare quality in an industry so reliant on passing trends and fads. Kiehl’s sustainably-sourced, naturally-derived ingredients make for product formulations that honestly just hit differently. Its Creme de Corps body lotion is the perfect example of how a no-nonsense product can build a cult following. Right now, you can snag a 33.8-ounce bottle for just $49 as part of this year’s Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. That’s a steal, considering a bottle half that size will run you $48 on Kiehl’s website.

Intended for daily use on dry or flaky skin, Creme de Corps contains beta-carotene, a naturally-derived antioxidant related to skin savior vitamin A. Its paraben-free formula is safe for all skin types, and has even proven effective in fighting eczema. “This is literally the only moisturizer that has completely gotten rid of the eczema on my legs that I’ve had for twenty years plus the irritation and red bumps I would get on my legs after shaving,” wrote one reviewer, who also added that the jumbo bottle is bound to last for years.

Other shoppers have praised the lotion for locking in moisture in cold, dry climates, for reducing the appearance of stretch marks, and for its subtle fragrance. “I just love the fact that it doesn't have an irritating, overpowering smell and that it leaves an amazing hydrated texture on the skin,” one reviewer wrote. “It also penetrates deeply and really moisturises the skin, it doesn't just stay at the top layers like so many others.” Plus, Kiehl’s is eco-friendly, using only recycled materials to create its containers and offering shoppers the chance to return their empty bottles for rewards as part of its Recycle and Be Rewarded program.

Marked down from $78 to just $49 at Nordstrom, you have through August 4, the last day of the Anniversary Sale, to shop the discount. Stock up now — your skin is sure to thank you in the winter months.

Kiehl’s Since 1851 Jumbo Creme de Corps Bottle with Pump

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $49 (Originally $78); nordstrom.com