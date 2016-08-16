Khloe Kardashian Opened Up About Her Skin Cancer Scare and the Importance of Skin Checks 

With summer in full swing, it's easy to forget that the sun, as enjoyable as it may be, can also cause us some serious skin issues and Khloe Kardashian is here to remind us all about the importance of skin checking and meeting with your derm.

In a heartfelt post on her app, Khloe opened up about dealing with both cancerous and benign moles in the past.

"...there was one mole I had on my back that was skin cancer. I had 8 inches of skin removed. It was definitely painful because it was a lot of skin, but most of the time, the removals haven't been that bad," KoKo wrote. "Now that I've gone through this a couple of times, I am extra aware of my skin, body and moles."

Khloe also urged her readers to do regular checks and immediately see a doctor if they notice something wrong. Needless to say, we are 100 percent behind her on that.

According to the Lauren Savoy Olinde Foundation, which Khloe referenced in her post, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S. and one in five Americans will develop the disease in the course of their lifetime. Remember to take care of yourself and slather on that SPF!