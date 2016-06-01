Khloe Kardashian Swears By This $6 Highlighter

Khloe Kardashian's website has made us all feel #blessed. She's used the website to share everything from her favorite recipes and health tips, as well as shar her #wcw and favorite selfies. She's also sharing how-tos and product breakdowns from the best looks created by her glam squad.

Khloe revealed that she loved how amazing both her highlighting (and makeup look in general!) was when she went on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, so she and her insta-famous makeup artist Joyce Bonelli broke it down. Most of the products were pretty typical of what we expect from a Kardashian glam squad member, but there were some surprises. Mainly the $6 drugstore brand highlighter Khloe used to get her insane glow. Apparently she used Makeup Revolution's Vivid Baked Highlighter.

A Kardashian-worthy glow for less than ten bucks? Happy hump day, indeed. Pick up yours at Ulta ASAP, because as we all know from experiencing the wait for Kylie Lip Kits, anything Kardashian-Jenner flies off the shelves.