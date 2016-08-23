KFC Made Sunscreen That Smells Like Fried Chicken—No, We're Not Kidding    

Every once in a while, we hear about something so zany happening in the beauty world that we have to double check the calendar to make sure it isn't April 1. Case in point: Burger King's Whopper Cologne, Nivea's sunscreen-pooping seagull drone, and now KFC's fried chicken-scented 30 SPF sunscreen.

No, we're not joking and yes, we are dying to get our hands on the stuff. Apparently everyone else was pretty excited about the brand's foray into deliciously-scented skin protection, too, because according to Fortune, the 3000 bottle supply was promptly depleted after KFC tweeted about it on Monday morning.

RELATED: The Best Sunscreens We've Found Yet

Unfortunately, KFC says they don't plan to manufacture more of the product. Still, we have to give them props for good marketing and for all that extra crispy sun protection they funneled into the world.

As for those of you who managed to snag a bottle for yourself, note that this Extra Crispy Sunscreen may smell delicious, but it is 100 percent inedible. We repeat: Do not eat the sunscreen.