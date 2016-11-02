Kesha Has a Tattoo of a Narwhal and You Need to See It Immediately 

Everyone loves a good animal tattoo, which is exactly why we felt the need to update you on Kesha’s new aquatic-inspired ink.

The singer hopped on Instagram to debut a new tattoo of a blue peppy-looking Narwhal. Yes, a Narwhal—the magical animal we can basically call the unicorn of the ocean. She didn’t reveal the artist behind the ink, but perhaps it was the same person responsible for the other tattoo she shared with her fans last night.

haaaaaaaaaaaaaaay. had to immortalize last night❤️ A photo posted by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on Nov 1, 2016 at 10:44pm PDT

🙃🙂🙃🙂🙃🙂🙃🙂🙃🙂🙃🙂🙃🙂MOTHERFUCKERS CANT TOUCH MY HAPPINESSSSSS. BOOM. @oblivioussurroundings thanks buddy for the happy little finger tattoo! and the happy day! ur the best☠. A photo posted by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on Nov 1, 2016 at 10:55pm PDT

In addition to the Narwhal, Kesha had a smiley face tattooed on her middle finger. She gave us a little bit more background on the creation of this piece of art, captioning her photo, "CANT TOUCH MY HAPPINESSSSSS. BOOM," which is probably the best sentiment behind a tattoo ever.

We've noticed, as far as celebrity tattoo trends go, it seems that everyone is really obsessed with really tiny, minimal, and delicate tattoos, so the Narwhal is definitely changing things up a bit.

A few weeks ago, Mad Men star January Jones shared a pic of her new compass tattoo, while Nick and Joe Jonas got matching arrow tattoos.

At this point, "another day, another celebrity tattoo" is a phrase you can feel confident about using in your regular vernacular.