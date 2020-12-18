Kerry Washington Is ‘Obsessed’ With This $7 Cleanser for Her Eczema-Prone Skin
In the before times, one of the best ways to find out what beauty products celebrities were using and loving — and thus, a roadmap of the best products in general — were the images and press briefs that would leak out after stars walked the red carpet. With a few exceptions, that hasn’t happened this year. Taking its place are missives from celebrities themselves, like the YouTube video Kerry Washington dropped last week outlining her beauty routine.
As part of Vogue’s Beauty Secrets video series, Washington gave viewers an inside look at her go-to skincare products. Likely surprising to no one, her routine is largely composed of Neutrogena products, since Washington’s a long-time spokesperson for the brand. But that kind of relationship doesn’t last without passion, which Washington clearly has for Neutrogena’s selections.
While moving through her skin prep, Washington said she’s “really obsessed with this ultra gentle cleanser,” which is the brand’s aptly named Ultra Gentle Daily Foaming Facial Cleanser.“I always had to think a lot about my skin because I have eczema,” Washington explained in the video. “So I started going to dermatologists when I was a kid, and really paying attention to what works and what doesn’t, and how the weather changes my skin.”
Giving her face a healthy lather, she continued: “For me, it’s not just about looking cute, it’s also really about being able to have skin that’s healthy and not too itchy and cracked — all that stuff that happens with eczema.”
Anyone with temperamental skin can tell you that the trial-and-error process of finding skincare that works quickly gets depressing and expensive (fun, gimmicky products? Not in this lifetime). Affordable basics like Washington’s $7 cleanser are the gold standard that, once found, you never veer from, while the utilitarian label is the subtle sign of a good time (see also: CeraVe’s celebrity following and our editors’ love for Dove’s DermaSeries line).
No less than 580 reviewers gave Washington’s favorite cleanser a five-star rating on Walmart’s website, with shoppers writing that it’s the “best daily cleanser” they’ve tried and doesn’t leave their skin dry or irritated (one person even said they’ve been using it for seven years, which might give Washington some competition).
Shop now: $7; walmart.com
Even for those without eczema or similar skin conditions, it’s still a lifesaver: A few reviewers with dry skin said Neutrogena’s gentle cleanser is the only one that their dry skin tolerates, with other face washes leaving their skin irritated and acne-prone. Others described it as one of the best cleansers on the market for sensitive skin, beating out more expensive products when it comes to clearing breakouts without stripping skin.
Have you seen Washington’s skin? Look at it. Look at it and say you don’t want this cleanser, liar.