The Fix to a Random Zit? Kendall Jenner Has a DIY for That 

Though Kendall Jenner was blessed with insane genes and has a work ethic that rendered her one of the most successful supermodels on the planet with a major beauty deal, just like the rest of us, she gets pimples. And while we seldom see her without a perfect complexion, it turns out that not only does she get zits, but she has an at-home remedy for them, too. And thinking of all her fans out there that have to deal with a random breakout popping up out of nowhere (aka, the worst!), she shared this secret on her app/site. KJ, you are a gem of a gal.

RELATED: Consider This Cream a Double Espresso for Your Face

But don't get your knickers in a twist! Kendall's at-home treatment isn't of a super snooty variety where you have literally no idea where to find any of the stuff that goes in it.

In fact, it consists of three ingredients that you likely already have in your pantry (or at least your mom or sister does), so she spared you a grocery trip.

What are these ingredients? Lemon (1/2 tsp), baking soda (1/2 tsp) and honey (1 tsp) And you mix 'em together to make a treatment that you dab on your problem areas for ten minutes. It supposedly dries out the pimple, as well as soothes the skin. While we haven't given it a shot yet, if our fave spot treatment bottle is running on empty, we're definitely up to at least test it out in the future.

Not that we're hoping for any blemishes or anything! Yeah, you guys can stay far, far away.

As for more Kendall Jenner beauty secrets? Well, you'll have to check out her app for that.