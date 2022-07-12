Beauty Skincare The Fuss-Free Self-Tanning Brand Used by Kelly Ripa and Hailey Bieber Is Finally on Sale Bieber credits Tan-Luxe for giving her skin a “nice little glow.” By Tamim Alnuweiri Tamim Alnuweiri Instagram Twitter Website Tamim has been writing about topics including beauty, fashion, wellness, and music for nearly a decade. She has tested thousands of products including skincare, makeup, haircare, and body care. She stays up to date and informed by regularly interviewing and consulting leading experts in the beauty industry including dermatologists, makeup artists, and aestheticians. Tamim has been published in InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Byrdie, Health, Shape, Southern Living, Real Simple, and PEOPLE. She tries any and every product she comes across with a particular appreciation for eye makeup and lip liners. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 12, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Hailey Bieber. Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Self-tanners once had a reputation for being daunting and difficult. One wrong move and you can go from summer at the Amalfi Coast to Oompa Loompa escaped from Willy Wonka's factory real fast. There is a new wave of fuss-free, foolproof self-tanning products, however. Brands that make subtle, gradual, and chic tanners are on the rise, one of which, Tan-Luxe, beloved by celebrities including Kelly Ripa and Hailey Bieber, is currently on sale for Amazon Prime Day. On July 12 and 13, Amazon shoppers can score 20 percent off all Tan-Luxe Super Glow products and 30 percent off all Tanning Waters, meaning that Hailey Bieber's go-to The Water is $34 (down from $48). The Water is an incredibly surprising tanning product because, per the name, it's transparent and thin, so it both looks and feels like water. It comes in two "shades" to best suit your needs — Light/Medium and Medium/Dark. Courtesy Shop now: $34 (Originally $48); amazon.com If you are practicing proper sun protection, like Bieber you may end up with a body that is a slightly different color than your face. In her 'get ready with me' TikTok video, the beauty brand founder said "I spray it, rub it in, and wait for it to dry, and then I put my skincare on top. I go to sleep and wake up with a nice little glow." Reviewers say that "it goes on really easily," "doesn't transfer," and leaves a "lovely natural, healthy glow." Although this is the product recommended by the high priestess of doughnut skin, many of Tan-Luxe's other sale products deserve some of the spotlight. If you were to walk away with a second Tan-Luxe product, I recommend the Super Glow Body Hyaluronic Self Tan Serum. Because of the hyaluronic acid, it's a great choice for keeping skin super hydrated, which in turn maximizes the glow-boosting effects of the product. It's a great gradual and buildable self-tanner option for the body. For a head-to-toe glow, pair The Water with The Super Glow Body, and nab both now while they're on sale and in stock. Courtesy Shop now: $39 (Originally $49); amazon.com Shop More Prime Day 2022 Deals: Eye Cream Connoisseurs Say This One De-Puffs Bags "Almost Instantly" — and It's 40% Off Tired of Shaving? This On-Sale Braun Hair Removal Device Works So Well, Shoppers Only Use It Every 3 Weeks My 62-Year-Old Mom Relies on This Biotin Shampoo for Thinning Hair — and It's 25% Off for Amazon Prime Day Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit