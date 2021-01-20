Kelly Ripa Just Shared Her Under-$50 Self-Tanning Secret

Kelly Ripa always keeps it real. Whether it's wearing a sweatshirt that perfectly sums up the dumpster fire that was 2020 or sending out a holiday card that says what we all feel, the talk show host and actress never fails to perfectly read the room. So when she offered up some advice on staying bronze throughout the winter, our pale ears obviously perked up.
While catching up with her co-host on Live with Kelly & Ryan, she explained how she spent her time off during the holidays: self-tanning, of course. And it seems her choice of product is one that shoppers can't get enough of.
She uses the Tan-Luxe Illuminating Drops that have a near-perfect rating at Nordstrom. According to the brand, this solution is so popular that 100 bottles of it sell every single day.
As impressive as those stats are, Kelly's review of the product is even more eyebrow-raising.
"This product is kind of remarkable," she told co-host Ryan Seacrest. "It stains nothing... You put it in your moisturizer and then you put it on and your tan develops slowly."
To use the serum, all you have to do is add a few drops to your moisturizer before rubbing it in. The formula made up of raspberry seed oil, aloe vera, glycerin, and other skin-soothing essentials slowly and evenly absorbs into your skin for an even and bronze outcome.
Ripa said that after using the drops, she was so impressed that she then went on a "deep dive" of the brand and created her own little collection of tanning essentials. However, she got a little too excited about her new goodies (again, encapsulating us) and put everything on together.
"If you start putting all these things at once, you can develop tans on parts of your body more so than other parts ... I realize that I put on self tanner the way I put on other products," she said motioning her hands as if she were rubbing lotion on her face. She said her overexcitement led to some darker spots on her feet and nose (which honestly is nothing compared to the high-school spray tan perils of our past).
The products that she tested — and learned to use in moderation — include Tan-Luxe's self-tanning water spray and illuminating lotion, both of which have stellar reviews and cost under $50.
Our reaction to all of this information is similar to Seacrest's.
"I hope I find some of this in my dressing room next week," he said to his co-host after learning about the brand. Same, Ryan. Same. But if you don't have a dressing room to magically find new beauty essentials in, you can always shop some of Tan Luxe's most popular products below.
