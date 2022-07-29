This Firming Eye Cream Is So Good, Even Skeptics Will Love It

The formula is inspired by the anti-aging treatments offered at Somerville's spa. The Lifting Eye Cream utilizes a peptide that mimics the relaxation of crow's feet and wrinkles usually achieved with injections. It also includes red and brown algae to reduce dark circles and de-puff the under-eyes, vitamin C to brighten and firm the eye area, and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump skin. In the brand's clinical trials, 96% of participants saw an improvement in crow's feet, fine lines, wrinkles, and hydration after just one use.

While I've tried dozens of eye creams that have been a fail because they're too heavy and have harsh active ingredients that irritate my eyes, Kate Somerville's KateCeuticals Lifting Eye Cream is one formula that even eye cream skeptics will love.

Eye creams are similar to ordering a menu item you've never tried before at your favorite restaurant: sometimes the risk is a hit and sometimes it's a big miss.

Despite all of the living, laughing, and loving I've done, I don't have prominent crow's feet or wrinkles. As such, I can't speak to this eye cream's abilities to treat those concerns. However, I still end up with dark circles even if I do log in the recommended eight hours of sleep. Not to mention, my under eyes tend to be drier than the rest of my face.

In the month that I've been using this eye cream daily, my under eye area has been smoother, brighter, and plump. I love that rich formula dries down quickly without leaving any greasy residue, and that the active ingredients are gentle enough for my sensitive eye area despite being so effective.

The results and pleasant user experience comes with a price — this eye cream rings in at $140 for a 15mL bottle. Luckily, the eye area is a small part of the face, so a little bit of product goes a long way and the bottle lasts for months.

And hey, while Kate Somerville's KateCeuticals Lifting Eye Cream is a splurge compared to other options out there, it's still more affordable than getting injections.

The Splurge is our recurring column dedicated to expensive beauty products that are worth it. This week, why we're rebuying Kate Somerville's KateCeuticals Lifting Eye Cream despite the $140 price tag.