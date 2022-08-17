Kate Hudson Uses the Reese Witherspoon-Approved Oil That Shoppers Say Recaptures the "Glow of Youth"

There are a ton of hydrating and nourishing skincare ingredients on the market, but squalane is one of my personal favorites, thanks to a very long list of benefits that includes moisturizing, soothing, and softening skin, while also reducing the appearance of wrinkles. Squalane's benefits are so numerous and diverse that it makes sense that Biossance, a skincare brand with celebrity fans like Reese Witherspoon, would choose the ingredient as the crux of its skincare products.

Witherspoon became an ambassador for the brand in 2021 and has since shared her love for a number of its products — many of which also have hundreds of five-star reviews from equally pleased shoppers. And last week, Biossance gained another celebrity fan when Kate Hudson shared her five-minute morning skincare routine that included the Squalane and Vitamin C Rose Oil.

Most of the goodness in this oil comes from the ingredients listed in the name — squalane, rose, and vitamin C. We've already been through the benefits of the first, but the other two ingredients are just as powerful. Vitamin C diminishes discoloration and improves firmness, while the rose in the formula revitalizes the skin and enhances its radiance, too.

Courtesy

In her video, Kate Hudson looks glowing and vivacious — and though that seems like a given for a celebrity, the 1,600-plus five-star reviewers are proof that it gets the job done for just about anyone. One shopper said the Squalane and Vitamin C Rose Oil is a "miracle worker," that not only hydrates, but can also be used as a primer.

Another reviewer wrote they "love" this oil thanks to "how it diminishes fine lines and wrinkles and makes my face appear fresh." One shopper with "parched skin" said this Biossance Oil "helps recapture some of that glow of youth."

Although the $72 price tag may seem a little steep, you can always start out with the $32 travel size before committing to the full-size bottle. That being said, dozens of reviewers claim to be repeat buyers, and one five-star reviewer even wrote "I went to lunch with my friend and they asked me what I did to my face because it was smooth and glowing," adding that "a little goes a long way, so if you're hesitant about the price, don't worry, it lasts and is worth the money."

With a fan base that includes Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, and over 1,600 five-star reviewers, you'll be in good company should you decide to try Biossance's Squalane and Vitamin C Rose Oil.