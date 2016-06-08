Truth: Kate Bosworth's Fave Healthy Recipes Will Definitely Make You Hungry

I like to feel good. I know that’s not a philosophical breakthrough or anything, but at the end of the day, I hope that my beauty routine results in somewhat positive vibes. I know that’s a tall order, but it’s better than glass half empty, no?

So, when I had the chance to sit down with Kate Bosworth who was speaking on behalf of Aczone and her experience struggling with acne, I wanted to talk to her about what makes her feel good and what she gets crazy passionate about, whether it’s an indulgent facial or highlighter (I'm guilty of the latter).

Obviously, I also wanted to know the ins and outs of her skin-care routine (girlfriend actually glows) and her product faves. Here’s a few highlights from our convo, which led to my leaving totally inspired to step up my cooking game, FYI.

On learning how to take care of her skin and the pros that helped her.

Turns out, Kate really became aware of her skin in high school due to acne, but she kicked it up a notch in her 20s, seeking the advice of specialists that helped her refine her routine.

“When I was in Morocco, I had a little bit of Melasma triggered, so I realized I had to seek someone out who could help me with that. The woman who was truly been a lifesaver magician with my skin is Faith Tatro. She’s in Los Angeles. She has her own establishment called Faith Tatro Aesthetics. She’s a medical aesthetician. She just has the knowledge and instinct with skin that’s unmatched—she’s brilliant. I’ve been seeing her since I was about 22 or 23. The facialist I see here is Joanna Vargas, who I adore and love. She’s lovely. She’s also incredible in her work. When I was shooting in London this last year, I met a doctor named Dr. Nigma, who’s philosophy is one that starts from the inside out….Between those three people, I’ve been really lucky to have a balance with my skin and health in general.”

Kate also revealed that at night she cleanses with Aczone, moisturizers, and tops off her routine with an eye cream.

On the healthy foods that make her feel good…

BTW, I left this interview with Kate completely starving because she’s apparently an amazing chef? Not only did she tell me she eats “like three avocados a day" (same), but she also has a delish recipe for chia seeds with goat milk and toppings like honey and berries, and she also makes a mean chickpea salad.

“I’ll just sauté and warm up some chickpeas in olive oil and salt and pepper. You can add anything. You can add garlic, chili flakes, anything you want to pack it up. Then, I’ll usually chop up an avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, sometimes I pickle beets, pepitas, a little bit of goat cheese. Then, I make my own vinaigrette. It’ll be like olive oil, Dijon, and a little bit of rice wine vinegar. You can add anything. You can throw in some cilantro, some fresh herbs, but that’s super, super quick and the chickpeas have such great complex carbs, high protein, and avocado is good fats.”

Yum is really the only word I can think of at the moment.

On the products she geeks out over.

Like I mentioned, I have a serious highlighter hoarding issue. But Kate?

“I like anything that is multipurpose, like a lip to cheek to eye. Obviously, the NARS Multiple ($39; nordstrom.com) is an old staple. I also love the Rose Marie Swift color pots—those are so great. She also just came out with something called the Master Mixer ($38; nordstrom.com), which is a really beautiful golden bronze that you mix with her other ones and kind of dab everywhere. Glossier, I love. I’m the type of person who’s not spending hours on myself everyday, so anything I can have in my arsenal that’s effective and easy.”

On learning to love workouts and her favorite fitness routines

In Kate’s group chat where she addressed her skin concerns and Aczone, she also mentioned that she woke up in the AM for a quick workout. Super Woman, clearly.

So, I had to ask her if there were any workouts she’s learned to love over time.

“I love to run now, but if I’m going to the gym, I run about two and a half miles. When I first started, I was like, ‘This is so hard. I don’t know how I’m ever going to get used to this. It’s impossible.’ But I also knew when I was done with it, I felt so good. I was like, ‘OK, if I can just keep that in mind, then it’ll start feeling good and I’ll just remember what the effect is.' If I’m in a routine with anything, it gets easier and more enjoyable. I also really love Pilates and horseback riding. That’s my favorite exercise, really.”

On indulging in beauty…

Kate told me about a magical place called Beverly Hot Springs, where you apparently feel totally “reborn” after a treatment. Anyone up for a vacay?

She also told me she indulges in what’s called a Sapphire Treatment by Faith Tatro, which is a cold laser that lasts for about three hours.

“It’s really high frequency blue and red lasers… What it does is it stimulates the collagen and the cells underneath the basal layer of your skin, so by the time it turns over, and for me it’s about 10 days, all the sudden you look at yourself and you’re thinking things are looking really, really good just because of a turnover and how she stimulated it,” she said.