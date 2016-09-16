Comfort Food for Your Face Exists, You Guys 

Everyone once in a while, my skin has a proper meltdown. Generally, it has to do with a combo of me not getting enough sleep, eating too much sugar, and PMS. It's the holy trinity of skin nukes.

Individually, those things can cause problems. But together? Batter down the hatches—a storm's a brewing. My skin was both broken out at my chin AND dry. I didn't even know such a thing was really possible. But I have lived it, so I can attest to that truth.

Anyway, it was in this moment that I actually felt some relief because I had the Kat Burki Complete B Bio Correcting Face Cream, which is clearly magic because it soothed my poor frantic skin. I consider it comfort food for the face.

Read on for all of the special things that make this cream so wonderfu. I'm questioning if sorcery is an ingredient, too.

What It's Called:

Kat Burki Complete B Bio Correcting Face Cream

How Much It Will Set You Back:

A new fall coat from J. Crew... or $390; spacenk.com

RELATED: Face Mists to Stock Up On Because It's Still Hot Out

What Makes It Special:

Its packed with super nutrients, one in particular that gives it its unique orange color is Astaxanthin. This ingredient is reportedly up to 1000 times more effective than vitamin C, 500 times more effective than vitamin E, and 10 times more effective than beta-carotene. It has also reportedly been found to enhance the antioxidant actions of vitamin E and C. Also,the blend of vitamin B helps treat things that a vitamin B deficiency can cause, such as acne, cracked lips, dryness, rashes, wrinkles, and even an uneven complexion. Bonus ingredients include glycolic and hyaluronic acid.

Who’s It For?

It's a repairing moisturizer, so it's great for more mature skin. But I say if you really want to give your skin a treat, it can be for anyone.

When to Use It:

Daily, or whenever your face needs some help. I am tempted to ration it for emergency basis because it's so lovely. I never want to run out.

What It Feels Like:

It's soft and rich, but it absorbs to be traceless.

RELATED: Wasabi in Toothpaste? Lush Is Going There

What It Smells Like:

It has the Kat Burki signature fragrance, which is fresh, light, and slightly floral in a tropical way.

What the Internet Is Saying:

The latest from @katburki on inhautepursuit.com today! 💫👌🏻 A photo posted by ｂａｒｔ (@omgbart) on Aug 17, 2016 at 5:11am PDT

What the Experts Are Saying:

"I really do not believe there is anything in the market like this—really by the way this formula came about, there couldn’t be. Just like the human body, skin care needs to be multi-dimensional, healing, and protecting at the same time, but also utilizing ingredients in such a way that they actually help one another to maximize outcomes. And in this case, for serious repair," says Kat Burki.