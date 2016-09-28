Apparently You Might Be Spending More Cash on Natural Beauty Products, Says This Study 

If you're into eco-friendly, all-natural beauty purchases, you are definitely not alone. It's certainly a steadily growing sector in the skin-care world, and many people specifically seek these products out and use them exclusively.

According to the "Green Beauty Barometer" poll, conducted by the Harris Poll on behalf of Kari Gran, 35 percent of women said they planned to spend more money on clean, green, earth-loving beauty and skin-care products over the next two years. Another interesting discovery the poll found was that more than 50 percent of women read labels before buying a product in order to avoid certain ingredients.

The ingredients that are most often avoided by these label-readers include sulfates, parabens, synthetic fragrances, oxybenzone, PEG compounds, and mineral oil.

RELATED: How to Exfoliate Based on Your Skin Type

The poll surveyed 1100 U.S. women ages 18 and up and focused on their purchasing behaviors across various categories, including skin care, hair care, cosmetics, sunscreen, nail products, and fragrance.

While it's not the most comprehensive poll to ever be conducted, it certainly gives a peek into consumers' buying decisions and maybe just how much natural beauty is truly growing.