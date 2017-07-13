6 Sunscreens That Have the Kardashian Stamp of Approval 

The Kardashians are lounging on a yacht in Cannes, sitting poolside, or having beach front Instagram shoots every time we blink an eye, so we’ve always assumed that they had an impressive knowledge of sun care—being the beauty and skincare gurus that they are. Turns out, we were right.

Need a product suggestions for vacay? A cream to stop sunburn from touching down on your bare shoulders? Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian have you covered. They both took to their apps to reveal both their go-to sunscreens and favorite SPF-infused face creams. Keep scrolling to see and shop their picks.

