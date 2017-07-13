6 Sunscreens That Have the Kardashian Stamp of Approval 

kourtneykardash/instagram
Victoria Moorhouse
Jul 13, 2017 @ 10:30 am

The Kardashians are lounging on a yacht in Cannes, sitting poolside, or having beach front Instagram shoots every time we blink an eye, so we’ve always assumed that they had an impressive knowledge of sun care—being the beauty and skincare gurus that they are. Turns out, we were right.

Need a product suggestions for vacay? A cream to stop sunburn from touching down on your bare shoulders? Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian have you covered. They both took to their apps to reveal both their go-to sunscreens and favorite SPF-infused face creams. Keep scrolling to see and shop their picks.

VIDEO: We Tried It: Full-Body Microdermabrasion

1 of 6 Courtesy

Drunk Elephant Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30

Drunk Elephant $34 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy

La Mer The Broad Spectrum SPF 50 UV Protecting Fluid

La Mer $95 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

EltaMD $33 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy

Kate Somerville UncompliKated SPF 50 Soft Focus Makeup Setting Spray

Kate Somerville $38 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy

Supergoop! Super Power Sunscreen Mousse Broad Spectrum SPF 50

Supergoop $34 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy

Neutrogena Naturals Brightening Daily Moisturizer SPF 25

Neutrogena $14 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!