K-Beauty Products You Didn’t Know You Could Score at Target

Raise your hand if you’ve ever walked into Target for only dish detergent and some paper towels and walked out with mascara, self-tanner, a hair mask, a new eyeliner, and that brow pencil made famous by Gigi in the ads. And that’s about everyone, right? Well, now you’re going to walk into the superstore and walk out with all of that plus some K-Beauty goods.

If you haven’t heard, online and in select locations, Target will now offer a new selection of Korean beauty products curated by K-Beauty expert Alicia Yoon. She’s also the founder and curator of the K-Beauty site Peach and Lily, a gold-mine of goods for literally every beauty want or need. You will fall down the rabbit hole there, so we suggest visiting when you have time to shop or gaze longingly at product.

The best part is the prices of the product mimic what you’d normally find at the shopping destination, ranging from $3.50 to $38. Here's a few we can't wait to get our hands on ASAP.