K-Beauty Products You Didn't Know You Could Score at Target

Maybe it's time to set up a monthly budget. This could get dangerous.

Victoria Moorhouse
Jan 24, 2017

Raise your hand if you’ve ever walked into Target for only dish detergent and some paper towels and walked out with mascara, self-tanner, a hair mask, a new eyeliner, and that brow pencil made famous by Gigi in the ads. And that’s about everyone, right? Well, now you’re going to walk into the superstore and walk out with all of that plus some K-Beauty goods. 

If you haven’t heard, online and in select locations, Target will now offer a new selection of Korean beauty products curated by K-Beauty expert Alicia Yoon. She’s also the founder and curator of the K-Beauty site Peach and Lily, a gold-mine of goods for literally every beauty want or need. You will fall down the rabbit hole there, so we suggest visiting when you have time to shop or gaze longingly at product.

The best part is the prices of the product mimic what you’d normally find at the shopping destination, ranging from $3.50 to $38. Here's a few we can't wait to get our hands on ASAP.

Twenty Four Seven Treatment Oil and Lip Balm

On one end, you have a lip oil to treat the driest, neediest winter pout. On the other? A balm for the teeniest hint of subtle color. 

Caolion Premium Blackhead O2 Bubble Pore Pack

So you’ve always wanted to try the bubble mask phenomenon? Now is your chance, while also exfoliating and ridding your pores of breakout-causing dirt and oils. 

Aprilskin Magic Stone Soap

An all natural and K-beauty product in one, this cleansing stone is made with coconut, olive, and sunflower seed oils and reportedly dissolves in water after 24 hours. Think of it like a gentle bar soap for your face. 

Mizon Snail Repair Eye Cream

Chances are you don’t already have an eye cream like this on your top shelf. Made with snail mucin, which is very popular in Asia, the ingredient works as an anti-aging substance, supposedly helping to prevent the formation of wrinkles. So... what crow’s feet? 

Lagom Cellup Gel to Water Cleanser

Like it says in its name, once this gel cleanser reacts with water, it turns into a light and gentle watery consistency that melts away your makeup and leaves your skin feeling clean but not stripped or dry. 

MISSHA M Perfect Cover BB Cream SPF 42

While this isn’t a part of Yoon’s curation, you can also score this K-Beauty brand at Target, too. Need a new BB cream? This one has moisturizing and soothing properties and an impressive SPF of 42. 

