Of Course This Jennifer Lopez-Approved Skincare Brand Created the One Serum That Saved My Quarantine Skin

It’s no secret that stress can take a serious toll on skin, and with the current state of the world — and all the underlying uncertainties emerging with it — it’s safe to say that stress is at an all-time high. What’s more, stressing out about, well, stressing out is just another layer on top of all the skin-irritating factors circulating right now.
Eating clean, drinking water, getting enough sleep, and calming your mind through meditation, yoga, and exercise are key things in caring for your skin — but what you slather on the epidermis is just as important in dealing with a stressed-out complexion. I’m sure I’m not alone when I say that at the beginning of quarantine my skin was completely out of whack, and while all of those tried-and-true methods helped a little, it wasn’t until I discovered an ultra-delicious serum from an under-the-radar, celeb-approved skincare brand that my skin truly bounced back.
Enter: Jurlique’s Nutri Define Supreme Rejuvenating Serum, an all-natural, silky-smooth gel-like serum that saved my dull, dry quarantine skin when nothing else could. It’s great for all skin types (mine’s on the more sensitive and oily side, so I tend to be more careful with what I use), helps fight signs of aging (I had stress lines cropping up left and right), and delivers a surge of moisture for a luminous, hydrated glow (and glowing I was, just ask my mom).
Shop now: $135; jurlique.com; amazon.com
The delicious (for your skin) serum is jam-packed with game-changing ingredients — many of which are organically raised on Jurlique’s farm in Australia — like spilanthes flower that balances out oil and soothes redness and horseradish root that improves firmness and smooths the appearance of deep lines. Two pumps and a gentle pat-pat later, and my skin was softer and my complexion more even and glowy than ever — and that was just after the first use.
If you’re not yet familiar with the brand, it’s time to put it on your radar. Not only did its best-selling replenishing serum do wonders for my skin (after consistent use for a couple of weeks, my oily T-zone has been more in balance and my redness, dry patches, and fine lines have practically disappeared), but it’s also one of those “secret” lines Hollywood A-listers have quietly been using for years.
Jennifer Lopez is a fan of Jurlique’s Rosewater Balancing Mist (Halle Berry and Thandie Newton use it, too), Scarlett Johansson loves this purifying mask that refines skin and reduced oiliness, Nicole Kidman uses this ultra-hydrating Herbal Recovery Eye Gel, and Kim Kardashian West is a fan of this multi-purpose Love Balm that provides an intense surge of moisture on those pesky dry patches.
Whatever your skincare concern, Jurlique is likely to have a product for you — and a little goes a long way thanks to its potent, all-natural formulas. It certainly did for me.