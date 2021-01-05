This Pricey Anti-Aging Cream Hardly Ever Goes on Sale — but It’s Half-Off Right Now 

There’s no better time to revamp your skincare routine than during Ulta’s Love Your Skin event. Through January 23rd, you’ll find new daily discounts on a variety of top-selling beauty products — and one from today’s lineup should not be missed. Today only (January 5), you can snag the Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Cream from Juice Beauty for a whopping 50 percent off.
The overnight cream features high-quality ingredients that minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and plump sagging skin. Vitamin C, fruit stem cells, organic shea butter, evening primrose extract, and olive-derived squalane come together in one seriously hydrating formula that smooths out the face, neck, and décollétage while you sleep. What’s more, the entire ingredient list is certified organic and doesn’t include any harsh toxins, parabens, silicones, artificial dyes, or synthetic fragrances.
Ulta shoppers trust the ultra-rich moisturizer to consistently make their “skin glow,” and many love that it gives a nourishing boost without leaving a greasy residue. According to reviewers, a little goes a long way, and one jar should last up to three months.
Shop now: $38 (Originally $75); ulta.com
“Adding this cream every night to my face has worked wonders and improved my dryness substantially,” wrote one shopper. “I would definitely recommend this to anyone who is looking for something that smells great and deeply moisturizes without making your skin oily! That was one main hesitation before trying an overnight cream, however, it has actually improved my oily skin.”
Another added, “I had been looking for a new moisturizer and happened upon this one. Best purchase ever! It feels so luxurious, but not over the top oily or heavy. I use it at night and when I wake up my skin feels so smooth and looks bright and happy. Definitely my new skincare obsession!”
Ulta deals this good tend to go lightning fast, so hurry and grab the best-seller while it’s just $38. Don’t forget to check out the rest of today’s skincare deals at Ulta, too.