Judi Dench is Rocking Her New Tat at 81

It's about time we start recognizing tattoos as timeless beauty decisions—and Judi Dench's new ink is all the proof that we need.

At 81, the British actress reportedly had the phrase "carpe diem" tattooed on the inside of her right wrist as a birthday gift from her daughter, Finty, according to the Telegraph. "That's my motto: seize the day," she apparently told Surrey Life, as reported by the Telegraph.

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

You can take a look at it in the photo above. So basically, Judi Dench seized the day, did what she wanted, and got herself one major tattoo that literally the entire world is talking about. And clearly, this is a reminder that there's no deadline for when you should get your first tat. You do you!

This isn't the first time we've had a celebrity surprise us with some new ink in the past few weeks. #TBT to Abigail Breslin's Dirty Dancing tattoo or Drew Barrymore's tattoo of the names of her two daughters (also on the inside of her right wrist, btw!).

And just yesterday, Shawn Mendes got himself inked with a guitar that some seriously impressive details.