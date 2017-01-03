This Anti-Aging Serum Is Like Botox in a Bottle

Serums deliver results. And the result I was desperately wishing for was the disappearance of my expression lines.

While I’m thankful that I care strongly enough about things, and life in general, that raising my eyebrows and laughing formed creases in my skin in first place, I don’t love being reminded that my face isn’t as elastic as it once was. And with that, I turned to serums, which are notorious for being heavily concentrated in nutrient-rich ingredients that do work.

Already a firm believer in anti-aging eye creams and moisturizers, I went on the hunt for an anti-aging serum to compliment my already wrinkle-averting routine. The bottle I settled on? Juara Clove Flower and Turmeric Anti-Aging Serum.

The main reason I picked this product from the thousands of other options was because Juara is known for ditching the fragrances, colorants, and harsh chemicals for a more natural approach to beauty. But the turmeric super ingredient call-out helped catch my attention, too. Known for being not only amazing for acne, but also a powerful antioxidant powerhouse, Juara claims the ingredient in the serum will help even out your skin tone, leaving you glowy and radiant. The other ingredients, like hyaluronic acid and goji fruit, aid in reducing the appearance of fine lines.

It’s dispenses as a brown, super lightweight gel, which I applied in a nickel-size portion to my face post-cleansing and pre-moisturizer. After it became the norm a few weeks later, I realized my fact felt super supple and firm, but not tight or dehydrated. I was so confused, continually professing my newfound discovery to my mother. It must have sounded fishy because she, all of a sudden, flat-out asked me if I had gotten Botox without telling her.

No, but I might have discovered a slightly more subtle version of that in a bottle.

The most noticeable result, though? My wish had come true, as the visibility and depth of the expression lines on my forehead were drastically reduced. Shocking.

While I’m not yet ready to jump into Botox for my wrinkle probs, and have no intention of ever pulling a Kim K.W and not smiling for photos or wearing all of my emotions on my sleeve (and face), I will gladly keep a fresh bottle of this formula on my top-shelf.