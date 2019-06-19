John Legend Loved This Skincare Product So Much, He Wrote a Song About It

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Whenever I discover a new skincare product that's good enough to become a part of my regular routine, I don't want to keep it a secret. Typically, I'll upload a photo and mini review of the product to my Instagram Story, and then immediately tell the group chat to try it. John Legend, on the other hand, would rather write a song about said product.

And that's exactly what happened when the Oscar and Grammy Award-Winning musician and songwriter joined SK-II's latest installment of Bare Beauty Chat, an beauty web series led by James Corden that's based on J-beauty brand's best-selling PITERA Essence. The PITERA Masterclass episodes find Corden and co-star Naomi Watanabe in a sake brewery, where they run into SK-II brand ambassador Tang Wei and eventually discover Legend, who debuts his song "Oh PITERA," an ode to the cult-favorite skincare product.

Ahead of the PITERA Masterclass series and the release of his music video for "Oh PITERA," I caught up with Legend to talk skincare, what products wife Chrissy Teigen has introduced to him, his approach to aging in Hollywood, and more.

What made you excited about SK-II’s newest installment of Bare Skin Chat?

SK-II showed me some the stuff they already had done with James Corden, and I loved how they were poking fun at how serious their brand image has been up until this point. I’ve also always loved SK-II and have used the products myself for years. I thought it would be fun to do something like this with a brand I’ve respected for so long, and help them shake up their image.

How has your approach to skincare changed since doing the campaign?

I had never used Miracle Water before, so it was fun to try it and get inspired to write the song. We wrote the song based on some of PITERA's key attributes and how the product made us feel.

Has skincare always been important to you?

Obviously in the public eye you’re even more aware of how your skin looks. There’s a lot of up close and personal cameras, so taking care of my skin is something I’ve been doing for quite a long time.

A lot of times, I think that men who are in relationships with women get a lot of advice from them on what we should be doing. Over the years, I’ve gotten a lot of tips from my wife. I’ve taken that in and have always tried to take care of my skin. So far, so good!

What tips has she given you that’s been completely game-changing?

I actually earned about SK-II from her. She was the first one that taught about the brand because she would always grab it from duty-free when we were in the airport. I’ve been using it ever since.

Are there any parts of her routine seem confusing or you just can’t get behind?

She’s definitely more into masks than I am, so I’ve used those with her. She has her own ritual she does on the airplane for keeping herself hydrated, but I get why she does it.

Have you done a mask on an airplane?

I have before with her! I think it was SK-II actually.

There’s such a focus in the media on how women in Hollywood age. Do you feel the same pressure to have an anti-aging routine?

I think it concerns everybody, and the key is taking care of your skin, eating right, drinking a lot of water, and not putting a lot of bad substances in your body. Then, I do think skincare matters — especially for someone in the public eye — but for anyone. It's how people perceive you and initially assess who you are.

The complete version of Legend's "Oh PITERA" drops on June 25 on SK-II's YouTube. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer for the PITERA Masterclass above.