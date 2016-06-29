This Cleansing Bar Is a Miracle for Your Skin 

It's been a long time since I used a cleansing bar on my face. Truly. I typically gravitate toward oils and balms, but now that it's summer and super warm out (read: almost unbearable), I can't help but want to add a fresh element to my cleansing routine after I do my primary cleanse. The Miracle Bar by Joanna Vargas is actually a miracle. It's not stripping at all, but makes your skin feel clean, which is key when things feel super duper icky, when it's hotter than hell outside, or when the humidity is making you feel like everything is sticking to your face. For me, it's all of the above. Obviously, I had to know what makes this product so unlike anything I've ever used, and to find out, I reached out to Joanna Vargas herself. Read on below!

What It's Called:

Joanna Vargas Miracle Bar

How Much It Will Set You Back:

$25; joannavargas.com

What Makes It Special:

This soap contains activated charcoal, which holds 1000 times its weight in toxins. So basically, it's gonna draw out all the nastiness that you are exposed to on the reg.

Who’s It For?

For all skin types! It won't leave your skin dry after use because it is also formulated with olive oil and shea butter to balance out detox with hydration. A winning combo, obvi.

When to Use It:

If you have oily or acne-prone skin, you can use this soap daily. If your skin is normal to dry, try using it maybe 3 or 4 times a week, or whenever you need a deep cleanse. However, it's the most ideal at night because it will really help cleanse your skin of the toxins it has come in contact with throughout the day.

What It Feels Like:

It feels very frothy and foamy on the skin.

What It Smells Like:

It has a light citrus scent from lemon oil and sweet orange oil.

What the Experts Are Saying:

"The secret behind the Miracle Bar is a coconut fatty acid that works as a gentle foaming cleanser, balanced with detoxifying charcoal and elasticity-boosting bamboo powder. Work the soap into a lather and apply to face and body as you normally would with any bar soap. Reveal blemish-free, glowing skin," explains Vargas.

What the Internet Is Saying: