Here's What Happens When You Let a Celebrity Facialist Work Magic on Your Skin

If you were to saunter over to celebrity facialist Joanna Vargas's Instagram, the first thing you would notice is that she has about a million celebrity clients. The second thing you will notice is that they all have amazing skin. Logic would dictate that this "good skin" trend isn't a fluke or coincidence, it's Joanna, her amazing products, and her methodology. I happen to be obsessed with her sheet masks and her cleansing bar, so I could tick that off the list, but I never really thought about get a facial from Joanna herself.

I'm no rookie when it comes to facials, and given that I spend a great deal of time taking care of my skin, I'm actually quite particular about my facials. More specifically, that means I want the facialist to do what I can't—extractions and other procedures. In other words, I don't want an hour of weak and feeble face strokes, I want the deep-tissue massage of facials. It may not be "fun," but it's worth it. And that, ladies and gents, was what I was hoping for during my very own session with Joanna. FYI, she treats celebs before major red carpet events, so it's gotta be good, right?

It just so happens that my facial appointment was serendipitous because my skin has been a disaster. First of all, Joanna is warm and lovely, and to add to her genuine demeanor, she actually looks at your skin before she proceeds with the facial. She saw with my skin that I was clogged, so she tailored what was to come around how to un-clog my skin and restore it to it's decongested state.

It started with a thorough cleanse and a lovely face massage in the process. Then, Joanna layered this heavenly pineapple enzyme peel on my skin that smelled so lovely and delicious that I would have tried to lick it off my own face. What it did was prep my skin for extractions by removing as much of the congestion as possible without her having to force my skin to give up clogs that it wasn't ready to give up.

Once that was done, there was a lovely facial massage, including some firm treatment of my eye area. No feather strokes, but not a pummeling either. I can't even begin to explain how pleasant it was. I was carrying SO much tension in my face, and the relief was unreal.

@joannavargasnyc and her heavenly hands 🖐🏻👼 and ace products (@jvskincare 💯👌) worked actual magic on my face this morning, so now I'm all like no filter just lovely skin 💞 A photo posted by Roxanne Adamiyatt (@mademoiselleroxanne) on Aug 23, 2016 at 8:06am PDT

Joanna also left an amazing nourishing treatment on my skin for a significant period of time, which was cooling, refreshing, and so calming. Her extractions were surgical, swift, and she only extracted what needed to extracted, as opposed to forcing my skin. So what happens to your skin after all of this? My dehydration lines by my forehead were plumped out, my eye area and face in general weren't so puffy, and those hideous clogs on my chin that I wanted to go to town on had disappeared. But even better, my redness in my cheeks and general blotchiness evpaorated to reveal the smoothest, most even-toned, and brightest skin that I've seen on myself in a while.

Take away? Joanna Vargas and her facials are worth the hype. Every single word. I wish I had a red carpet to walk down because my skin deserved the attention.