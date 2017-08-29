Jessica Alba Wants to Help You Conquer Acne and Aging

Like many other millennial women, I’m dealing with the double whammy of skincare problems. I still deal with acne breakouts, but I’m also starting to get particularly conscious about signs of premature aging, like wrinkles and uneven texture. Let’s just label this as yet another reason why being in your mid-20s is rough. Jessica Alba must have heard all our cries, though, because the celebrity and founder of The Honest Company and Honest Beauty has launched a new anti-aging and anti-acne skin care collection, Younger and Clearer.

Fitting in with Alba’s beauty mission, the five-product line was formulated without items like mineral oil, synthetic fragrances or dyes, and has a strong plant-derived ingredients list that addresses the visual signs of both acne and aging without potentially harmful chemicals.

For example, the nighttime serum is made with pure retinol, as well as wintergreen-derived salicylic acid, while the toner is made with witch hazel, a known astringent, and nourishing apple extract. The rest of the line includes a face lotion, a spot treatment, and a cleanser.

The line launches with a three-step regimen, including the cleanser, lotion, and the night serum, and in clinical trials within the brand, 80 percent of those who participated claimed they experienced less visible pores and more balanced skin. Not too shabby.

The line ranges in price from $14 to $38 and is available now on HonestBeauty.com, but you can shop all the buys in the gallery below.

