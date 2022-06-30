The 2 Serums Jennifer Garner Uses to "Instantly See a Difference" in Her Skin Are on Sale

Credit it to stellar genetics, a lifetime of SPF usage, her beauty routine, and/or the peace of mind that blockbuster money brings, but Jennifer Garner's glowing skin is a constant in this shaky world. So when I saw that two of the Neutrogena serums Garner's a fan of are on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022, I filed that under something to get excited about.

As the actress and Neutrogena ambassador told InStyle earlier this year, she uses the brand's Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Serum when she wants to "instantly see the difference" in the plumpness of her skin. As she said, "We all want the instant fix, right? Nothing is faster than plumping your skin as it's sitting on your body."

Shoppers agree: If you're looking to see a difference in wrinkles quickly, the Neutrogena serum delivers. One person called out the "huge difference" they noticed in the size of their pores and fine lines, and another said they were impressed by how smooth and "super soft" their face felt after seven days of using the formula. Those impressive results are thanks to the serum's combination of moisturizing hyaluronic acids; as dermatologist Dr. Lian Mack, MD, previously told InStyle, the ingredient draws water into the skin, reducing fine lines by creating a water-retaining barrier.

To that end, Garner credits hyaluronic acid as one of the two ingredients she uses to "fundamentally change" her skin. The other is retinol, which the actress uses for a few weeks before any red carpet appearance, so she can stimulate as much collagen growth as possible. The brand's Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Oil is her favorite, as Garner told Glamour in 2020 — and it's currently marked down, too.

Garner loves that it's both anti-aging and hydrating, she said, and thousands of Amazon shoppers are equally convinced of its greatness, going by the oil's almost 32,000 five-star ratings and thousands of positive reviews. As one fan over 60 wrote, three weeks of using the formula left their wrinkles smoother and more subtle, thanks to the combination of retinol, dicaprylyl carbonate, vitamin E, and bisabolol.

With continued use, another reviewer said the oil "eliminated" areas of their wrinkles and "visibly reduced" their forehead lines and sagging skin. A last person called their results "shocking," although considering how great Garner looks after 15 years as a Neutrogena brand ambassador, it's hard to be surprised that the brand's serums seriously work.

If you'd like to try them for yourself, get the plumping Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Serum for $16 and the line-fading Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Oil for $25 at Amazon.