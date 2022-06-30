Beauty Skincare The 2 Serums Jennifer Garner Uses to "Instantly See a Difference" in Her Skin Are on Sale Amazon shoppers call the results “shocking.” By Rachel Nussbaum Rachel Nussbaum Instagram Twitter Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry.She is a beauty expert at Dotdash Meredith, covering the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Shape, Health, Travel + Leisure, and more. She is one of the beauty industry's most highly regarded voices on the long-term impact of ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics. She has consulted with leading environmental and reproductive epidemiologists, endocrinologists, and dermatologists to form opinions on the chemicals commonly used in beauty products, in order to only recommend products that shoppers can trust.Rachel is currently working on a book about the people and ecosystems affected by the loosely regulated ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics, and her interest in epidemiological research and environmental health informs her beauty writing.She is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a certificate in Integrated Marketing Communications. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 30, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images Credit it to stellar genetics, a lifetime of SPF usage, her beauty routine, and/or the peace of mind that blockbuster money brings, but Jennifer Garner's glowing skin is a constant in this shaky world. So when I saw that two of the Neutrogena serums Garner's a fan of are on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022, I filed that under something to get excited about. As the actress and Neutrogena ambassador told InStyle earlier this year, she uses the brand's Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Serum when she wants to "instantly see the difference" in the plumpness of her skin. As she said, "We all want the instant fix, right? Nothing is faster than plumping your skin as it's sitting on your body." Shoppers agree: If you're looking to see a difference in wrinkles quickly, the Neutrogena serum delivers. One person called out the "huge difference" they noticed in the size of their pores and fine lines, and another said they were impressed by how smooth and "super soft" their face felt after seven days of using the formula. Those impressive results are thanks to the serum's combination of moisturizing hyaluronic acids; as dermatologist Dr. Lian Mack, MD, previously told InStyle, the ingredient draws water into the skin, reducing fine lines by creating a water-retaining barrier. Courtesy Shop now: $14 (Originally $20); amazon.com To that end, Garner credits hyaluronic acid as one of the two ingredients she uses to "fundamentally change" her skin. The other is retinol, which the actress uses for a few weeks before any red carpet appearance, so she can stimulate as much collagen growth as possible. The brand's Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Oil is her favorite, as Garner told Glamour in 2020 — and it's currently marked down, too. Garner loves that it's both anti-aging and hydrating, she said, and thousands of Amazon shoppers are equally convinced of its greatness, going by the oil's almost 32,000 five-star ratings and thousands of positive reviews. As one fan over 60 wrote, three weeks of using the formula left their wrinkles smoother and more subtle, thanks to the combination of retinol, dicaprylyl carbonate, vitamin E, and bisabolol. Courtesy Shop now: $25 (Originally $28); amazon.com With continued use, another reviewer said the oil "eliminated" areas of their wrinkles and "visibly reduced" their forehead lines and sagging skin. A last person called their results "shocking," although considering how great Garner looks after 15 years as a Neutrogena brand ambassador, it's hard to be surprised that the brand's serums seriously work. If you'd like to try them for yourself, get the plumping Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Serum for $16 and the line-fading Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Oil for $25 at Amazon. Shop More Early Prime Day 2022 Deals: Here's Everything You Need to Know About Prime Day 2022 — Including 25 Early Deals for Up to 67% Off Now One of Amazon's "Most Flattering Swimsuits" Is Already Nearly 50% Off Ahead of Prime Day The 7 Best Early Prime Day Beauty Deals to Shop Now for Up to 66% Off Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit