Jennifer Garner’s Go-To Anti-Aging Treatment Is Less Than $25

Whether she’s spending quality time with her kids or obsessing over Marie Kondo, Jennifer Garner proves time and time again that she’s one of the most relatable celebrities in Hollywood. In fact, she’s so down-to-earth one of her favorite skincare products can be found on the shelves of your local drugstore.

When we spoke with the actress a few months back, she listed Neutrogena’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil as one of her go-to beauty products. "I think that as you start to get older and get deep into your 40s, you have to figure out what your retinol product is going to be," said the Neutrogena brand ambassador.

"It’s so important, but retinol can also irritate your skin and leave it red and blotchy. This new [Neutrogena] retinol oil is meant to be used at night. It's gentle, but takes care of your skin at the same time, so it's been good for me,” she added.

It’s easy to see why she’s such a fan of the product. The super-hydrating face oil is formulated with anti-aging ingredients like hyaluronic acid and retinol, which work together to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and make your skin look more radiant and glowing.

What’s more, in a consumer study conducted by the brand, 90 percent of users saw “noticeable reduced fine lines in just one week” of using the product. With details like that, it makes sense that the anti-aging product is beloved by regular shoppers and celebrities alike. More than 200 Walmart customers have given the fast-acting face oil a near-perfect rating, with many raving about how quickly they saw results.

The best part? Unlike most celeb-beloved skincare products, this top-rated face oil is a bargain, with a one-ounce bottle retailing for just under $25. An anti-aging product that’s affordable, fast-acting, and Jennifer Garner-approved? Consider us sold.

