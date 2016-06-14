This Japanese Spa Let's You Soak in Your Favorite Beverages

What if we told you that there was a place you could go to soak in a giant pool of green tea? Or if you weren't keen on green tea, a place where you could splash around in red wine, coffee, or even sake? Well, a place like that does exist—and not just inside of your #treatyourself dreams. The only catch is that you have to travel to Japan in order to partake, but that just gives you one more reason to travel to Japan, really.

This magical place is the Hakone Kowakien Yunessun Spa and Resort, a hot springs resort located about two hours from Tokyo. There, they have gorgeously designed baths, referred to as onsens, that are filled with the ingredients we listed above. Each ingredient apparently has its own skin-care benefits, too. For example, red wine holds antioxidants, and green tea has anti-aging properties.

TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP/Getty Images

RELATED: SPF-Infused Lip Balms to Wear This Summer

That's only the beginning for this hot springs paradise. They also have a charcoal spa, an aromatic spa, a waterfall spa, cold-water spa, rock-lined spa, hot spring cave, and lots more. Definitely one to add to the bucket list.