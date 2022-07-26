Beauty Skincare This Jane Fonda-Approved Drugstore Serum "Erases" Lines, According to Users Fans are surprised by how quickly it works. By Rachel Nussbaum Rachel Nussbaum Instagram Twitter Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry.She is a beauty expert at Dotdash Meredith, covering the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Shape, Health, Travel + Leisure, and more. She is one of the beauty industry's most highly regarded voices on the long-term impact of ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics. She has consulted with leading environmental and reproductive epidemiologists, endocrinologists, and dermatologists to form opinions on the chemicals commonly used in beauty products, in order to only recommend products that shoppers can trust.Rachel is currently working on a book about the people and ecosystems affected by the loosely regulated ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics, and her interest in epidemiological research and environmental health informs her beauty writing.She is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a certificate in Integrated Marketing Communications. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 26, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images It's always nice to see older women excelling in the public eye, and this year has brought a multitude of that joy, if nothing else. Angela Bassett, Jenifer Lewis, and Sheryl Lee Ralph are brightening screens large and small, even as Jane Fonda's time on Grace and Frankie sadly comes to an end. If you're already missing her character's antics and shrewd judgment, though, here's some good news: The L'Oréal ambassador's go-to face serum is available on Amazon and Ulta. As the actress and environmentalist told Grazia last year, she's a fan of the brand's Age Perfect Cell Renewal Midnight Anti-Aging Face Serum — and not only because of its wrinkle-reducing effects. "It has a lot of antioxidants and good things to hydrate the skin and comes in recyclable glass," she said. "They're trying to use less plastic, be more sustainable, and are recycling products, so I think that's a good thing." Per the brand, the formula draws on bitter, orange-derived antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, black tea ferment, black truffle extract, and adenosine to moisturize and smooth fine lines. If $35 seems expensive for a drugstore serum, well, that's the truffles for you — and as celebrity aesthetician Renée Rouleau explains on her website, mushrooms' composition of antioxidant-laden polyphenols, inflammation-reducing triterpenes, and smoothing polysaccharides make them a welcome addition to skin. Courtesy Shop now: $35–$44; amazon.com and ulta.com People who've tried the serum are fully impressed. One 49-year-old, who was loyal to a different skincare brand for 20 years, wrote that they've rarely witnessed skincare work so well and quickly on their fine lines, and another shopper agreed that their skin looked smoother and brighter within a day of trying the Fonda-approved find. Sun spots lightened up within a week of application, a fan added, and another user said it "erased" their wrinkles "surprisingly well." If you'd like to try the L'Oréal Age Perfect Cell Renewal Midnight Anti-Aging Face Serum, get it starting at $35 at Amazon and Ulta. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit