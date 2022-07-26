This Jane Fonda-Approved Drugstore Serum "Erases" Lines, According to Users

Fans are surprised by how quickly it works.

By
Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel Nussbaum

Rachel is a journalist, writer, and editor who specializes in the beauty and wellness industry.

She is a beauty expert at Dotdash Meredith, covering the best, safest products the industry has to offer for InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Shape, Health, Travel + Leisure, and more. She is one of the beauty industry's most highly regarded voices on the long-term impact of ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics. She has consulted with leading environmental and reproductive epidemiologists, endocrinologists, and dermatologists to form opinions on the chemicals commonly used in beauty products, in order to only recommend products that shoppers can trust.

Rachel is currently working on a book about the people and ecosystems affected by the loosely regulated ingredients in personal care products and cosmetics, and her interest in epidemiological research and environmental health informs her beauty writing.

She is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a certificate in Integrated Marketing Communications.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 26, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Jane Fonda
Photo: Getty Images

It's always nice to see older women excelling in the public eye, and this year has brought a multitude of that joy, if nothing else. Angela Bassett, Jenifer Lewis, and Sheryl Lee Ralph are brightening screens large and small, even as Jane Fonda's time on Grace and Frankie sadly comes to an end. If you're already missing her character's antics and shrewd judgment, though, here's some good news: The L'Oréal ambassador's go-to face serum is available on Amazon and Ulta.

As the actress and environmentalist told Grazia last year, she's a fan of the brand's Age Perfect Cell Renewal Midnight Anti-Aging Face Serum — and not only because of its wrinkle-reducing effects. "It has a lot of antioxidants and good things to hydrate the skin and comes in recyclable glass," she said. "They're trying to use less plastic, be more sustainable, and are recycling products, so I think that's a good thing."

Per the brand, the formula draws on bitter, orange-derived antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, black tea ferment, black truffle extract, and adenosine to moisturize and smooth fine lines. If $35 seems expensive for a drugstore serum, well, that's the truffles for you — and as celebrity aesthetician Renée Rouleau explains on her website, mushrooms' composition of antioxidant-laden polyphenols, inflammation-reducing triterpenes, and smoothing polysaccharides make them a welcome addition to skin.

L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Cell Renewal Midnight Anti-Aging Face Serum + Eye Cream Sample
Courtesy

Shop now: $35–$44; amazon.com and ulta.com

People who've tried the serum are fully impressed. One 49-year-old, who was loyal to a different skincare brand for 20 years, wrote that they've rarely witnessed skincare work so well and quickly on their fine lines, and another shopper agreed that their skin looked smoother and brighter within a day of trying the Fonda-approved find. Sun spots lightened up within a week of application, a fan added, and another user said it "erased" their wrinkles "surprisingly well."

If you'd like to try the L'Oréal Age Perfect Cell Renewal Midnight Anti-Aging Face Serum, get it starting at $35 at Amazon and Ulta.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Early APD L'Oreal Revitalift Serum
A Bottle of This Anti-Aging Serum Sells Every Minute — and It's 21% Off Ahead of Prime Day
APD: anti-aging prods under $25
These Under-$25 Prime Day Anti-Aging Deals "Work Miracles" for Lines and Leathery Skin, Per Fans
Prime Day Facial Moisturizer
Out of Thousands of Prime Day Beauty Deals, These Are the Anti-Aging Skincare Finds You Won't Want to Miss
Three Ships Beauty Sitewide Sale
Shoppers in Their 60s Swear by This Anti-Aging Serum That's on Sale With a Secret Code
Shoppers Say This "Amazing" Serum Plumped the Fine Lines Around Their Mouth
Shoppers Say This "Amazing" Serum Plumped the Fine Lines Around Their Mouth
Early Prime Day: Neutrogena Deal One-Off (Jennifer Garner Angle)
The 2 Serums Jennifer Garner Uses to "Instantly See a Difference" in Her Skin Are on Sale
Shoppers Say This On-Sale Serum Softens Fine Lines So Well, They Look a Decade Younger
Shoppers Say This On-Sale Serum Softens Fine Lines So Well, They Look a Decade Younger
RoC Retinol Serum Dea
70-Year-Old Users Say These Now-$25 Retinol Serum Capsules Make Them Look "20 Years Younger"
Roundup of Best Anti-Aging Skincare Early Deals
Shoppers Say This On-Sale Eye Balm "Adds Life" to Their Eyes and Profoundly Softens Lines
Asian woman looking at her skin in the mirror
The Best Skincare Routine for Women In Their 40s, According to Dermatologists
Shoppers in Their 60s Use This French Eye Cream for "Bright and Line-Free" Skin
Shoppers in Their 60s Use This French Eye Cream for "Bright and Line-Free" Skin
Bethenny Frankel Foundation Alternatives
Bethenny Frankel Recommends These Under-$14 Drugstore Products as Foundation "Alternatives"
Best Face Serums
The 20 Best Face Serums to Add to Your Skincare Routine
Shoppers in Their 60s and 70s Agree, This On-Sale Skincare Brand Is the Key to Good Skin
Shoppers in Their 60s and 70s Say This Brooke Shields-Approved Brand Is a Game-Changer for "Old" Skin
60-Year-Olds Say This Organic Cream Is "Miraculous" for Softer, Smoother Skin
60-Year-Olds Say This Organic Cream Is "Miraculous" for Softer, Smoother Skin
Anti-Aging Wrinkle Cream
This Anti-Aging Cream Works So Well, Shoppers' Smile Lines "​​Practically Disappear"