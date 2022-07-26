This Jane Fonda-Approved Drugstore Serum "Erases" Lines, According to Users

It's always nice to see older women excelling in the public eye, and this year has brought a multitude of that joy, if nothing else. Angela Bassett, Jenifer Lewis, and Sheryl Lee Ralph are brightening screens large and small, even as Jane Fonda's time on Grace and Frankie sadly comes to an end. If you're already missing her character's antics and shrewd judgment, though, here's some good news: The L'Oréal ambassador's go-to face serum is available on Amazon and Ulta.

As the actress and environmentalist told Grazia last year, she's a fan of the brand's Age Perfect Cell Renewal Midnight Anti-Aging Face Serum — and not only because of its wrinkle-reducing effects. "It has a lot of antioxidants and good things to hydrate the skin and comes in recyclable glass," she said. "They're trying to use less plastic, be more sustainable, and are recycling products, so I think that's a good thing."

Per the brand, the formula draws on bitter, orange-derived antioxidants, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, black tea ferment, black truffle extract, and adenosine to moisturize and smooth fine lines. If $35 seems expensive for a drugstore serum, well, that's the truffles for you — and as celebrity aesthetician Renée Rouleau explains on her website, mushrooms' composition of antioxidant-laden polyphenols, inflammation-reducing triterpenes, and smoothing polysaccharides make them a welcome addition to skin.

Courtesy

Shop now: $35–$44; amazon.com and ulta.com

People who've tried the serum are fully impressed. One 49-year-old, who was loyal to a different skincare brand for 20 years, wrote that they've rarely witnessed skincare work so well and quickly on their fine lines, and another shopper agreed that their skin looked smoother and brighter within a day of trying the Fonda-approved find. Sun spots lightened up within a week of application, a fan added, and another user said it "erased" their wrinkles "surprisingly well."

If you'd like to try the L'Oréal Age Perfect Cell Renewal Midnight Anti-Aging Face Serum, get it starting at $35 at Amazon and Ulta.