This Insta-Worthy Skincare Tool De-Puffs Your Face in Seconds

Google isn't going anywhere, but if you want to find out where to get the best latte, mezcal cocktail, or vintage Levis in any city, a quick scroll through Instagram will get you answers.
The same goes for discovering new beauty trends, too. If you pay close enough attention to the flat lays your friends and bloggers are posting to their feeds, you'll quickly pick up on a common thread: there's one product that everyone seems to currently be using (and loving).
That's how I came across jade rollers—a skincare tool that's for more than just a pretty Instagram post. Since last spring my feed has been densely populated with the rollers, but no tool has made more appearances than Herbivore Botanical's Jade Facial Roller ($25; herbivorebotanicals.com), so I turned to the green skincare brand to find out the benefit of massaging your face with a jade roller, along with how to use one.
🖤 loveee using facial oils & a jade roller in the morning to feel more awake & less puffy. got mine as a Christmas present — does anyone else use one? If so, what are your favorite serums?? I love to switch up what I’m using whenever I run out. Right now I’m trying out Orchid by @HerbivoreBotanicals, but I’m also obsessed with @leahlaniskincare’s Siren Serum.
Jade rollers aren't a technical breakthrough in skincare. They've been a staple in Chinese skincare routines since the 7th century, and are believed to have healing and protective properties. The handheld massagers are usually dual-ended with two jade stone heads that allegedly boost blood circulation, reduce swelling, and help your skincare products penetrate deeper. Basically, they're supposed to be a quick, easy cure for daily skincare struggles like dark under-eye circles and puffiness from fatigue. The increase in circulation can also help smooth out fine lines and wrinkles.
According to the brand, the most well-known benefit of using a jade roller is that it helps to reduce puffiness and inflammation in the face due to stagnation of the lymphatic system. A jade roller can help to stimulate the lymphatic system, which in turn reduces inflammation and puffiness. Other benefits include brightening complexions, tightening pores (especially if you put it in the fridge for a few minutes before using), helping to reduce the appearance of fine lines, and increasing blood circulation, just to name a few.
To get the best results, the brand recommends using the roller after getting out of the shower or cleansing your skin. Although you'll start to see impressive results with continued daily use, massaging your face with a jade roller can instantly relieve tension by running it along your brows and jawline.
💎*Pink Cloud Moisturizer #herbivorebotanicals This guy is so nice! I love it's texture, how it smells like fresh roses, how it wears well under makeup (doesn't pile on me), & how moisturizing it feels.
When massaging your face with the roller, start at the center of the face under the eyes and cheekbones and moving out towards the hairline. Next, move down towards the jawbone, starting at the center of the chin and moving out towards the bottom of the ear. Finish by rolling down the sides of the neck towards the center of the clavicle. The brand says that this can help send all the toxins built up in the face towards the center of the body where it can be detoxified and processed.
When using a jade roller in conjunction with your other skincare products, the tool will not just glide easier, but the brand says that it can also help your favorite facial oil or serum reach deeper into your skin, rather than sitting on top of its outermost layer.