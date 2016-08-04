This Might Be the Weirdest Cream You Ever Use

If you've ever subscribed to the notion that all skin creams are the same, this bizarre-looking cream may change the way you think. The cream—made by Korean skin-care brand J. One Hana—comes in perfectly pre-measured, individual spheres that you scoop out one at a time with an included spoon.

Pop one capsule at a time, for more nourished, firmer, and brighter skin ✨ Check out our link in bio for the latest capsule beauty trends. 👉 #JOne #capsulebeauty #Hanacream A photo posted by The Best Natural Korean Beauty (@glowrecipe) on Mar 28, 2016 at 5:46pm PDT

As you can see, the spheres look like plump tapioca pearls and are soft and squishy to the touch. To use the product, you scoop out one pearl and then gently smoosh it in between your fingers. The pearl squishes easily, allowing you to massage it into your skin.

Even though it's small in size, you only need one to get full coverage. More impressively, each sphere contains powerful ingredients that make your skin look and feel brighter, healthier, softer, and more firm.

RELATED: This Mermaid Mask Is Basically from the Ocean

J. One Hana's cream costs $50 and basically begs you to Instagram the application process. Happy moisturizing!