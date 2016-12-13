Behold: The InStyle Beauty Team's Holy Grail Eye Creams

Courtesy (4)
Victoria Moorhouse
Dec 13, 2016 @ 6:00 pm

When it comes to eye cream, you’re likely trying to figure out if you need one, or trying to figure out what one to buy. It’s not as simple as finding the right moisturizer for your face, and that’s mostly because you probably weren’t worrying about crow’s feet at age 12. And if you were, your derm is likely v. proud of your understanding of prevention as such a ripe young thang.

But the InStyle.com Beauty team is at your service with the best shopping picks because, as you might imagine, we’re all obsessed with our favorite eye creams. Shop it out below.

1 of 5 Courtesy

SK-II Essential Power Eye Cream

“This decadent formula is a dream to put on in the morning. It’s rich, luxurious, and I’m convinced it’s prevented the appearance of fine lines around my eyes." — Kim Peiffer, Executive Editor

SK-II $125 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Eye Cream

"Not going to lie, this stuff is expensive, but the tub is huge, the formula is extremely concentrated, and it lasts a really long time. The rich formula glides over the skin around your eyes, leaving that delicate area feeling hydrated and firm. Its magic ingredient is ginseng, which is meant to help improve circulation (less puffiness, woo!) and give a boost to your skin’s ability to retain elasticity. But overall, it makes me feel like I'm taking good care of my skin and adds a little fanciness to my average Tuesday." — Victoria Moorhouse, Digital Beauty Editor

Sulwhasoo $180 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado

"There are few foods I love more than avocados, so I welcome any opportunity to include the fruit in my skin-care routine. My under-eye area gets really dry during the winter months, so I love to slather on this rich, hydrating cream. Although its consistency is thick, this eye cream isn’t greasy and doesn’t pill." — Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer

Kiehl's $29 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Kate Somerville Goat Milk De-Puffing Eye Balm

"Until only recently, I've been pretty lazy about the whole eye cream portion of my regime. I know it's an essential element, and I want to ward off crow's feet in the worst way, but somehow I always forget about it. Kate Somerville's Eye Balm has a sleek, glue stick-esque shape that makes application insanely easy, making it even easier for me to remember I need to put it on in the first place. Since I've been using it, I've noticed a reduction in the lines under my eyes that I do have, and any signs of my late-night TV marathons are masked instantly." — Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor

Kate Somerville $38 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Arcona Eye Dew Plus

"If I had to pick one skin-care ingredient to use for the rest of my life, it’d be brightening vitamin C. This blend by Arcona has it in spades, plus the formula itself has an opalescent finish that makes my sunken under-eyes look—dare I say—almost angelic." — Dianna Mazzone, Assistant Beauty Editor

Arcona $95 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!