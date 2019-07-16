This Cult Anti-Aging Serum Is Marked All the Way Down For One More Day

Image zoom Instagram/Instanatural_Beauty

There’s no denying the chaos of Prime Day. What is, on paper, just a sale like any other is, in practice, a veritable Disneyland of Lightning Deals, launches, and limited-time offers that threaten to pass us by if we don’t act fast. At times, it can seem impossible to keep up with all of the opportunities — and to determine which ones are even worth it.

Right now, one of those can’t-miss deals is standing right in front of us, and we’re not going to let is slip through our fingers. InstaNatural Retinol Serum is one of those exclusive-to-Amazon skincare products that has developed a reputation among bloggers, reviewers, and forum-lurkers for its high level efficacy and low price. It’s the “if you know, you know” retinol product to end them all.

The anti-aging serum has over 1,000 near-perfect reviews from shoppers who swear by its blend of retinol, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, vitamin C, and argan oil as their holy grail for hydration, brightening, and wrinkle-fighting. “I LOVE this retinol serum,” writes one buyer.

“I did a lot of research on what I needed for the best skincare by talking to my dermatologist and the skincare experts at Sephora. They all recommend very pricey retinol serums. I am a bargain hunter so I found all the same important active ingredients that my dermatologist recommended but at a much more comfortable price with InstaNatural. I can honestly say that the condition of my skin has improved with this product. Ten stars!”

Right now, thanks to Prime Day, you can get this obsession-inspiring serum for much less than its already affordable regular price. InstaNatural Retinol Serum usually retails for $19, but it is currently on sale for just $14.

Given the popularity of this anti-aging product, we expect this deal to get snapped up fast. Shop the serum with a cult following before it jumps back up to full price by end of day July 16, or worse, sells out completely.

To buy: $14 (Originally $19); amazon.com