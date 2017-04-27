These Products Completely Changed What I Thought About Self-Tanners

Getty
Victoria Moorhouse
Apr 26, 2017 @ 9:00 pm

I think of self-tanner like I do Botox. When it’s good, no one knows you did anything at all. Of course, when it’s bad, it’s hella noticeable. I’ve seen a lot of bad self-tanner experiments in my day (my own included), and because I have a legitimate fear of looking splotchy and orange (think Oompa Loompa or, um, politics...), I’ve always stayed away from faux bronze unless a professional was spraying it on. But you can’t live life in fear, even when it comes to sunless tanners, so I’ve expanded my beauty horizons and have started to explore this glowy product genre.

Turns out, it’s popping with innovative formulas that leave you with a sun-kissed glow that no one would know came from a bottle. Here's a few catching my eye right now.

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood Plays Beauty Never Have I Ever

1 of 5 Courtesy

St. Tropez Tanning Self Tan Express Bronzing Mist

St. Tropez has mastered the customized tan. Not only that, but they’ve figured out a way to give you a realistic tan in no time at all. This bronzing mist can be left on for one, two, or three hours depending on the intensity you desire. And you don’t have to worry about transfer, which is usually a dilemma when it comes to wearing summer whites. 

St. Tropez $40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Tan-Luxe The Water Hydrating Self-Tan Water 

Maybe the application of self-tanners (ugh, orange hands) bother you the most. Well, now you can get your glow in the convenience of a facial spray. Tan Luxe has created a gradual self-tanning formula that you spray on your skin like you would rose water, though you should blend afterwards to make sure the pigment is evenly distributed. Your glow should show up within 2-4 hours. 

$44 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Jergens Natural Glow Wet Skin Moisturizer

If Jergens Wet Skin Moisturizer revolutionized the way you moisturized your arms and legs, just you wait... They combined the technology of their cult-classic gradual self-tanner and the in-shower hydrator into one formula.. That’s right, this moisturizer can be used immediately after you turn off the shower and will build a natural-looking tan over time. 

Jergens $8 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

James Read Coconut Tanning Melt with Gloves

You've seen mists, mousse, powders, and sprays, but have you ever seen a self-tanning balm? Self-tanning pro James Read's latest innovation is just that! The coconut oil-based formula deeply hydrates your skin, all while giving you a buildable bronze and smoothing your skin. 

James Read $35 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Vita Liberata Body Blur Instant HD Skin Finish

On top of amping up your stems’ sun-kissed glow, this formula blurs any texture imperfections and evens out your skin tone for a look that will get all the likes on Instagram. No really, it is designed to reflect light in a flattering way.

Vita Liberata $44 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!