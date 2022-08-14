I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products a Month, but I Always Find Myself Coming Back to This Lightweight Oil

A pleasant perk of testing so many beauty products every month is that I have a dozen serums, a handful of toners, and a few sunscreens that I deeply love and rotate in my skincare routine. However, when it comes to moisturizers, my stash of favorites is few and far between. I find most of them to be underwhelming, and in too many cases, irritating or suffocating on my skin.

In full transparency, I've developed incredibly high expectations for facial moisturizers as a result of my experience with Indie Lee's Squalane Facial Oil. It's the product I always find myself coming back to and the one that set the gold standard for comparison when I discover a new one I like.

This product is simple and straightforward, which is exactly what I like about it. It's 100-percent olive-derived squalane — important to note because until recently, shark liver was the main source of the ingredient in beauty products.

My skin is oily, sensitive, and prone to breakouts, so an oil may seem like an unsuitable choice, but it's quite the opposite. My skin absorbs this quickly and doesn't feel greasy. It's exceptionally gentle, soothes my perpetually inflamed complexion, and doesn't leave behind any residue. Other moisturizing creams and gels tend to leave an unwanted film on skin, resulting in a shiny (not glow-y) complexion and a slight tackiness when I touch my face, which is less than ideal.

My skin just drinks up Indie Lee's Squalane Oil, turning it supple and hydrated in seconds. Sometimes I even use a tiny amount of the oil instead of primer before I apply my makeup because it keeps my skin looking so vibrant. It's a versatile product with some reviewers even saying it's great for adding moisture back to brittle hair. And who doesn't love a multi-tasking product?

I first discovered Indie Lee's Squalane Oil five years ago, and although I have tested hundreds of moisturizers and oils since, none of them keep my skin as hydrated, supple, and glow-y. Head to Nordstrom now to bring Indie Lee's skin-smoothing Squalane Oil into your skincare routine.