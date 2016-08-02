This Face Mask Is a Must for Your Next Flight

It doesn't matter how attentive I am to my skin on a daily basis, as soon as I board a plane all bets are off. When I look in the mirror within an hour of the flight the reflection staring back at me is not at all what I looked like that morning before I left for the airport. Dull, blotchy skin and chapped lips—it's not okay.

Not one to get discouraged, I've tried a lot of different mile-high skincare solutions—refreshing mists and heavy duty moisturizers, but none seemed to do the trick. Their effectiveness was either fleeting or left my face feeling greasy. Then Peter Thomas Roth's Blue Marine Algae Mask came into my life.

At first I tried the pale blue, gel-like mask as a quick boost of hydration at night after my regular skin-care routine. Within 10 minutes my face felt refreshed, calm, and looked a helluva lot healthier. From there I tried the product's more intense approach—wearing a thin layer of it overnight. My skin would soak up all that it needed and leave behind very little residue (proving just how desperate my face was for a thirst quencher).

With a cross-country flight approaching, I decided I would put Peter Thomas Roth and the Blue Marine Algae Mask to the ultimate test—could it cure my dry in-flight skin woes? Because the product goes on fairly clear, I wasn't super worried about weird looks from fellow passengers. And, frankly, if it worked to keep my face feeling plump, I wouldn't really care.

Much to my surprise, and delight, it totally worked. Just as I typically do at night when my skin needs a pick-me-up, I applied a thin layer of the mask all over my face at the start of the flight, then kicked back with a couple of movies and relaxed. By the time we landed my skin had soaked up all of the product but it didn't feel greasy or appear shiny. And I looked the most refreshed I have after a six-hour flight in a very long time. Now I pack it in tiny disposable plastic condiment cups (that have lids, obviously) so that I can always carry it on a flight (the mask comes in a 5 oz. jar so not airport security-friendly in its original packaging).

Now if I could just do something about my knotted up airplane ponytail hair...

Peter Thomas Roth Blue Marine Algae Mask, $52, peterthomasroth.com