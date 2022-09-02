My Facialist Couldn't Stop Raving About This Tinted Moisturizer for Glowy Skin — and Now I See Why

Glazed donut, dewy dumpling, or glassy skin — no matter how you choose to describe it, glowing skin is a look that's never going out of style. But sometimes it can be hard to achieve with a limited amount of time to devote to a morning skincare or makeup routine each day.

I was recently at an appointment with my facialist, who couldn't stop raving about Image Skincare's Prevention Daily Tinted SPF 30 Moisturizer. Quite frankly, I wasn't paying attention to her platitudes because I already have several favorite tinted moisturizers with SPF, and I wasn't looking to replace them. But her persistence, combined with her flawless-looking complexion , were enough to convince me to give it a try.

Courtesy

Shop now: $38 (Originally $45); amazon.com

Once I tried it, I immediately understood why she was so obsessed with it. The formula promises a radiant and healthy glow, and boy, does it deliver. While it goes on sheer and can be layered seamlessly under foundation, I like to wear it as a light makeup base for those five-minute mornings. It claims to help with uneven skin tone, which I can't speak to since that (thankfully) isn't one of my own skin concerns, but I noticed it makes my skin feel noticeably smoother. Plus, it's formulated with antioxidants that help to combat environmental stressors that can cause premature aging.

As someone with lupus, an auto-immune disease that makes me extra sensitive to the sun, it's important for me to use a daily mineral SPF, and this one has broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection. And while I'm usually extremely sensitive to fragrance, this light citrus scent is subtle, pleasant, and admittedly refreshing. It's also formulated with titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, making it a reef-friendly formula to boot.

The tinted moisturizer is quickly becoming an Amazon shopper favorite, with more than 1,000 five-star ratings on the site. One reviewer said that aside from sun protection, the formula makes it look like they're wearing a" high-quality foundation" since the coverage is "smooth, even, [and] not obvious." Another person said they, too, were introduced to it at a spa, and they're obsessed with the way it makes skin look "fresh and glowy, but not oily." Even better, this powerful product is on sale at Amazon right now. Grab Image Skincare's Prevention Daily Tinted Moisturizer while it's 16 percent off so you can keep glowing through fall.