Amazon Shoppers Can't Get Enough of This Now-$29 Brightening Cleanser From a Celebrity-Loved Brand

And it’s my go-to cleanser for instant hydration.

By Natasha Marsh
Published on August 12, 2022

Winnie Harlow Image Face Cleanser
Photo: Getty Images

I have a rather minimal approach to skincare: cleanser, moisturizer, and sunscreen. Typically, this is my sure-fire way to healthy and glowy skin, sans acne. But with the high amount of skin care and makeup products I have to test monthly as a beauty writer, jumping from brand to brand can cause my skin to become irritated, producing blemishes and spiking my rosacea. Whenever I'm in major need for a reset, I grab Image Skincare Hydrating Facial Cleanser.

A big fan of the brand already, I love the deeply nourishing Vital C collection — containing gentle and effective cleansers, facial mists, anti-aging serums, overnight masks, and more — for its hydrating properties and subtle citrus smell. It also doesn't hurt that major celebrities love Image Skincare products, too: Whitney Port uses Vital C Anti-Aging Serum to improve the texture and overall appearance of her skin, Winnie Harlow uses Vital C Overnight Hydrating Masque in her nighttime routine, and supermodel and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley uses Image Skincare Ormedic Lip Enhancement Complex for chap-free lips.

Image hydrating face cleanser
Courtesy

Shop now: $29 (Originally $36); amazon.com

This creamy cleanser, though, gently and quite easily removes makeup and impurities in a matter of seconds. Infused with antioxidants and moisturizing properties, it instantly boosts radiance and plumps skin. Plus, it has a subtle, natural orange peel smell that is as invigorating to my skin as it is brightening.

But don't just take my word for it, nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers also agree. "I was amazed at the difference in my skin after it was used! It's more radiant [and] feels cleaner without any dry feel," one shopper raved. "Very pleasant smell [and] lotion-like texture… very clean, balanced skin, even hours later," another shared.

It's high time to invest in Image Skincare Hydrating Facial Cleanser — especially since it's 20 percent off at Amazon right now. Plus, it's gentle enough to work on sensitive and acne-prone skin. Buy it for $29 on Amazon.

