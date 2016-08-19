Mr. Fitz Just Landed a Skin-Care Deal

We're not going to get into how obsessed we are with the Pretty Little Liars cast. We lament pretty frequently about how their entire existence and beauty philosophies have become our beauty mantras. In all of our discussion of PLL, the things we don't talk about enough is Ian Harding and the amazing work he's been doing as a Lupus Awareness Advocate for the Lupus Foundation of America. Ian's mother was diagnosed with the disease when he was just seven, and his hard work and commitment to the cause has helped raise over 10,000 dollars for research and education.

Now, in addition to his amazing awareness and charity work with the foundation, Ian has just been announced as the latest brand ambassador of men's skin-care brand, Lab Series.

The video above was released as part of Ian's Lab Series Expert Skincare regimen campaign, and it's a predictably adorable Ian discussing his work with the Lupus Foundation of America, his nerdy hobbies, and his acting aspirations. Lab Series skin-care for men collection has four products—a face wash, a cooling shave cream, a repair serum, and a moisturizer, retailing from $24-$60.

So whether you're shopping the collection for your dad, your boyfriend, guy friends, or yourself (we'll pretty much buy anything he's selling) just imagine Mr. Fitz prepping his skin with this before a dramatic night of PLL shenanigans.