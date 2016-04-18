I Tried It: Verso Intense Facial Mask 

Let's face it — I'm no rookie when it comes to the sheet mask game. You name it, I've tried it. And I have my roster of standby's safely on the bench in the event I need. However, certain skin situations call for cetain measures to be taken...

A few weeks back, I was enduring the PMS experience from hell. I was absolutely destroyed and barely able to keep my eyes open. And this fatigue? You better believe it showed up all over my face. My skin was blotchy, red, and just generally a mess. You could for sure tell that I wasn't feeling so hot.

So, that Friday, upon my immediate arrival in my apartment and subsequent apparel change into my leisure suit (i.e. the most shapeless and comfortable outfit I could find), I decided these dire skin circumstances were the perfect opportunity to test the widely lauded Verso Intense Facial Mask ($75; barneys.com). It certainly was going up against a lot.

Nevertheless, I popped it on and reclined to watch some Game of Thrones and basically fell into a deep repose. Twenty minutes later, I opened my eyes and virtually all of the redness in my skin had been taken down — the tone was even, and dare I say, I think my face even looked a little less swollen.

I got to say, though, the major miracle here is I actually didn't look exhausted anymore.

So, the next time your face needs a major boost, I suggest reaching for this mask. And, you know, maybe watching some Game of Thrones for good measure.