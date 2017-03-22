These Hydrating Serums Are Like a Glass of Water for Your Face

Courtesy (3)
Erin Lukas
Mar 22, 2017

Now that spring is officially here we’re ecstatic that the year’s coldest days are behind us, but we’re not so enthused about the state that winter has left our complexions in. If your skin is dry, flaky, and chapped from the polar vortex, an ultra-hydrating serum is the ultimate treat for your weather-worn complexion.

Since hydrated skin, is ultimately happy skin, we’ve rounded up our favorite moisturizing formulas for replenishing your complexion. Go on; let your skin drink up the following seven hydrating serums.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Kate Somerville Quench Oil Free Hydrating Face Serum 

Kate Somerville's bottle moisturizes, minimizes fine lines and wrinkles, and leaves complexions with an allover glow. What's not to love? 

2 of 7 Courtesy

Clarins Hydra-Essentiel Rich Bi-Phrase Serum 

Frigid, whipping winds can leave complexions feeling tight and raw. This lightweight formula instantly soothes seasonal dryness and irritation. 

3 of 7 Courtesy

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Serum 

You could give your complexion a drink or you could drench it. If you want to go with the latter to give your skin the ultimate moisture boost, look no furher than Peter Thomas Roth's newest serum. Its infused with 75-percent hyaluronic acid complex to keep skin hydrated by attracting up to 1,000 times its weight in water from moisture in the atmosphere. Impressive, to say the least. 

4 of 7 Courtesy

Vichy Aqualia Thermal Serum 

When it comes to following a proper skincare routine, the application is just as important as the actual product you're slathering on. Vichy's serum is equipped with Dynamic Hydration technology, which guarantees an even application to all areas of the face. Your job just got easier. 

5 of 7 Courtesy

Drunk Elephant B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Gel 

Consider Drunk Elephant's serum the equivalent of taking a dip in a pool for your skin. Its pro-vitamin B5 and pineapple ceramide base replenishes dry skin while improving its texture and tone. 

6 of 7 Courtesy

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5

Despite what its name suggests, there's nothing average about The Ordinary's serum. Its packed with three forms of hyaluronic acid to hydrate all layers of the skin, along with vitamin B5 to seal it all in on the surface level.

7 of 7 Courtesy

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Serum

Give your complexion a tall glass of cold water by applying Neutrogena's skin-quenching serum. 

