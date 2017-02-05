Polar Vortex Winds Are No Match for these Hydrating Eye Creams

We don’t need to repeat the damage that cold winter air can do to complexions, but there’s one area of your face that needs some extra T.L.C.

The skin around your eyes is extra delicate and sensitive, which means those whipping polar vortex winds are likely to leave their mark via raw cracks before you see flakiness anywhere else. This common seasonal complexion struggle can happen to anyone regardless of skin type, so we’ve rounded up the best moisturizing eye creams to keep on-hand until the first day of spring. Keep scrolling for our favorite picks!

