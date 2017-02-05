Polar Vortex Winds Are No Match for these Hydrating Eye Creams

Erin Lukas
Feb 05, 2017

We don’t need to repeat the damage that cold winter air can do to complexions, but there’s one area of your face that needs some extra T.L.C.

The skin around your eyes is extra delicate and sensitive, which means those whipping polar vortex winds are likely to leave their mark via raw cracks before you see flakiness anywhere else. This common seasonal complexion struggle can happen to anyone regardless of skin type, so we’ve rounded up the best moisturizing eye creams to keep on-hand until the first day of spring. Keep scrolling for our favorite picks!

Fresh Rose Hydrating Eye Gel Cream

What's better than stopping to smell the roses? Slathering on a soothing, hydrating eye gel infused with the flower. 

Murad Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate Moisture For Eyes 

Get an eye cream that can do both. This rich formula from Murad not only moisturizes a dry under eye area, it's also packed with a Collagen Support Complex that minimizes fine likes and wrinkles.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel-Cream Eye

Who doesn't love a drugstore skincare diamond? Neutrogena's refreshing gel calms redness from polar vortex winds, quenches dry under eye skin, and costs less than a cab home from happy hour. 

Bobbi Brown Hydrating Eye Cream 

Along with reviving a winter-worn eye area, this lightweight cream also makes for a great concealer primer. 

Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado 

Another reason to embrace your avocado obsession: Its oil is the most moisturizing of any fruit oils, which makes it an effective foundation for Kiehl's eye treatment. 

Burt's Bees Intense Hydration Eye Cream 

Clary sage and probiotics work in this natural eye cream to fight winter winds. 

Mario Badescu Hyaluronic Eye Cream 

If you're looking for the white truffles of hydrating skincare ingredients, look no further than hyaluronic acid. Mario Badescu's treatment replenishes the under eye area while locking in your complexion's own moisture. 

Laura Mercier Flawless Skin Eyedration Moisture Eye Crème

This rich cream glides on like butter and it's vitamin-infused formula repairs cracked, red under eyes. 

