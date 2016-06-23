How to Wash Off That SPF, Sweat and Summer Grime From Your Face

Feel like you’ve spent the first few weeks of summer wearing a permanent mask of sweat, sunscreen and grime? It might be time to step up your cleansing game, says New York City dermatologist Heidi Waldorf. That's because the gentle, creamy face wash that works for you in cooler months might not be vigorous enough to remove summer gunk—which, when left to fester, can lead to clogged pores, and acne by way of inflammation, says Dr. Waldorf.

Her favorite power-cleansing combo? A mechanical face-cleansing brush, like the Clarisonic ($99-$265; sephora.com) used in conjunction with a salicylic or glycolic acid-based cleanser. (Both ingredients work as chemical exfoliants that clear skin without stripping its natural oils.) The duo is ideal for cutting through build-up, since the scrubbing action of the brush physically removes dirt and product residue. Though it’s best to experiment to see what works for your skin, start by using the pairing once a day. If you’re sensitive, leave it at that. Less sensitive types can use the combo both morning and night.

In between washings, Dr. Waldorf tells patients to rely on face wipes—like Simple Cleansing Facial Wipes ($4/25 wipes; target.com)—if they feel themselves sweating. Tackling perspiration before it fully permeates pores makes sweat-induced breakouts less likely, she says. Take that, gunky summer face.